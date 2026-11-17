The ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee questions why the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation have not spent billions allocated for improvements.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations. The ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee questions why the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation have not spent billions allocated for improvements.

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash. , of Everett, who also stands to be the next chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee when the new Congress is sworn in, says Secretary Sean Duffy’s request for $50 billion comes after his department was allocated billions for air traffic control improvements in 2025. It has not been spent already.

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There’s $12.5 billion put into the reconciliation laws, and $4.5 billion of that is for the telecommunications upgrade, and they haven’t spent all that money yet,” he said in an interview Monday.

“Meanwhile, the administration is asking for another $50 billion. Last week, they wanted $30 billion, and earlier this year there was another $19 billion. The money that he asked for is a moving target. Congress needs to understand, like, why is this?

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“I think we have a very good idea of what went wrong. We have no really good idea about why it went wrong. There are a variety of routers. Three routers are part of this larger air traffic control system that moves data around that malfunctions somehow,” he added.

Washington’s congressional delegation also questioned whether the Trump administration’s DOGE cuts are to blame.

“You’ve got Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy up there, reality TV star, saying we need another $50 billion. By the way, it started at $30 billion. The $11 billion they got was part of the one big ugly bill,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

, of Bellevue.

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“I think what we need to investigate is how the FAA is upgrading our systems and why they haven’t spent $11 billion that we gave them. ”Taking talent that might understand how the systems work internally, getting rid of them, and then just outsourcing everything and saying we’re just going to have some external company drive all of this," DelBene said.

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