WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in the nation's capital head to the polls on Tuesday to select party candidates for mayor and the district's delegate to Congress, an

District of Columbia mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George walks down a street while canvassing in a Washington, neighborhood, Monday, June 15, 2026. WASHINGTON — Voters in the nation’s capital head to the polls on Tuesday to select party candidates for mayor and the district’s delegate to Congress, an election taking place as Washington undergoes major change under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The primary marks the first time in a generation that D.C. residents will vote for a new mayor and delegate in the same election. And in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, that party’s winner is expected to come out on top in the general election in November. The most prominent race is for mayor after Muriel Bowser, who was first elected in 2014, decided not to seek a fourth term.

Democratic front-runners Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie are hoping to replace her. The district’s long-serving congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is also stepping down, with top candidates council member Brooke Pinto and at-large council member Robert White Jr. vying for the role. Republican Denise Rosado, an immigration lawyer, is running unopposed. The primary will include rank choice voting for the first time, which D.C. election officials have warned could delay results for days.

Central to all the campaigns has been the city’s fraught relationship with the Trump administration and the federal government. The city has limited autonomy and federal leaders retain significant control over local affairs, including the approval of the budget and laws passed by the D.C. Council. That autonomy has been further squeezed under Trump, who launched a federal law enforcement surge last summer and sent in the National Guard for an ongoing, open-ended deployment.

Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government also roiled the capital region, costing thousands of people their jobs. He has also been reshaping the city by removing or renovating storied landmarks and putting his name or image on buildings. Trump just last week threatened a new federal takeover of Washington, when asked about his response to a potential victory by Lewis George, a democratic socialist.

Bowser found herself walking a fine line between staying in Trump’s good graces and responding to the concerns of constituents, many of whom said she didn’t push back hard enough on Trump’s actions. Republicans in Congress meanwhile have used their oversight authority to challenge the local government’s limited autonomy.

“We are the capital of the United States, and it’s an incredibly symbolic place, this city,” said Amanda Huron, a professor at the University of the District of Columbia who teaches courses on D.C. history and politics. She said it’s important to remind the public that what the federal government does to its capital city is a harbinger of “how it’s going to treat the rest of the country as well.

”Lewis George, in responding to questions sent by The Associated Press, said her top priority is addressing “the affordability crisis here in DC, which the Trump administration has only made worse by unjustly firing federal employees en masse and militarizing our streets. ” McDuffie said his top priority is public safety. He would add 1,000 police officers over four years and take a public health approach to violence reduction that would include a focus on mental health.

Other candidates for mayor include former council member Vincent Orange and Hope Solomon, a former federal contractor who lost her job because of cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency. Some residents have expressed concern on how Trump will react to pushback. Pat Wheeler, who lives in Washington, said candidates must be realistic. Trump still has enormous power over the Republican Congress and could easily order members to take steps against the city’s home rule authority, she said.

Five people are seeking to replace Norton, who is finishing her 18th term representing D.C. in Congress. Norton, 89, faced heavy pressure to stand down by critics, including her former chief of staff, who said she was diminished and not capable of mounting the defense the moment called for against Trump. Pinto and White both say their top priority for the city is self-governance along with affordability for middle and working class residents.

Other candidates seeking the Democratic spot on the ticket include Trent Holbrook, a former Norton staffer; Kenney Zalesne, the former Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee; and Gregory Jaczko, former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. WASHINGTON — Voters in the nation’s capital head to the polls on Tuesday to select party candidates for mayor and the district’s delegate to Congress, an election taking place as Washington undergoes major change under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The primary marks the first time in a generation that D.C. residents will vote for Oklahoma’s primary elections on Tuesday put open races for U.S. Senate and governor on the ballot in the deeply conservative state where President Donald Trump’s status as party kingmaker faces another test ahead of November’s midterms. In the Senate race, Trump’s early backing of Republican U.S. Rep.

Kevin Hern for the seat previously held by Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area congressional district formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell are casting ballots Tuesday to determine who will replace him after he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.

The special primary is for the 14th Congressional District, which includes East Bay cities such as Fremont, Hayward and SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Paris Hilton returned Monday to the Utah boarding school where she said she was abused as a teenager on the latest stop in her yearslong campaign calling for reforms to what is commonly known as the troubled teen industry. This time Hilton was speaking in support of two families who sued 8 people died in B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base in Southern California, officials say A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a U.S. Air Force base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert and burst into flames Monday.

Las Vegas — Former state lawmaker Jim Marchant won the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state on Monday, bringing one of the state’s most outspoken promoters of election conspiracy theories within reach of the office that oversees voting in a perennial presidential battleground. His win after Nevada’s June 9 primary sets up a June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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