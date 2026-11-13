Washington DC Mass Shooting Identifies Lambert as Shooter After Condo Dispute

Authorities identify the Washington DC gunman as a licensed doctor involved in a lawsuit over mold in his penthouse, linking the tragedy to a homeowners association dispute.

Washington DC police have identified Eric Lambert as the shooter responsible for a mass shooting near a gym in the Logan Circle neighborhood of the US capital. Authorities confirmed that Lambert killed one person and injured four others before taking his own life during a standoff on Thursday.

Incident Details and Victim Information

The violence began at the VIDA gym located in the building, where Lambert later fled to an apartment on the seventh floor before dying by suicide. Law enforcement officials established that the victim killed inside the VIDA facility was the building manager for that specific location. One additional victim suffered critical injuries, while three others sustained non-life-threatening wounds during the incident.

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Roots of the Conflict and Lawsuit

Officials stated that Lambert had been involved in a long-standing dispute with his homeowners association at the time of the shooting. The suspect purchased the 1,200-square-foot penthouse in the building for $1.095 million in 2016 and attempted to sell it for $1.275 million five years later. Police believe the tragedy is directly related to ongoing maintenance issues, specifically mold and moisture problems that Lambert claimed were ignored by the association.

Lambert Professional Background and Legal Claims

Eric Lambert was a licensed emergency medicine doctor who recently worked as a healthcare consultant. He filed a lawsuit in 2025, alleging that he first noticed mold and water damage in his apartment in 2024. The legal complaint sought damages exceeding $100,000 for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and nuisance, while also requesting a jury trial to address the claims against the condo management.

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Legal Representation and Association Response

Law enforcement spokesperson Carroll explained that the suspect felt his complaints were not heard while other residents received different treatment. Lambert's attorney, Braithwaite, commented on the tragedy by stating that litigation is designed to resolve disputes in court rather than resulting in street violence. He noted that Lambert had been in great spirits prior to the event and expressed surprise at the outcome of the conflict.

Security Protocols and White House Safety

While local authorities managed the Logan Circle shooting, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were confirmed safe following a separate security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC. Gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton hotel ballroom, prompting the urgent evacuation of the president, the first lady, and pregnant White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Officials ensured that all dignitaries were removed from the venue safely amid the confusion.