Washington DC Braces for Major Traffic Disruptions Ahead of President Trump Event

Extensive road closures and parking bans will affect the National Mall area this weekend due to a high-profile UFC fight and birthday celebration.

The city of Washington DC is preparing for a weekend of significant congestion and logistical challenges as it hosts a highly anticipated UFC fight and birthday celebration for President Trump .

The event, centered around the venue known as 'The Claw', is expected to draw large crowds, prompting city officials to implement a comprehensive security and traffic management plan. For residents of the capital and visitors arriving for the festivities, navigating the downtown area will require careful planning and patience, as a vast network of streets will be closed to vehicular traffic and parking will be strictly prohibited in numerous zones to ensure public safety and smooth event operations.

This massive undertaking reflects the scale of the anticipated attendance and the security requirements associated with such a high-profile gathering in the heart of the nation's capital. The sequence of road closures begins early in the weekend, with several key arteries shutting down as early as Thursday night at 10 PM. These initial closures are designed to establish a secure perimeter and include 15th Street between Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW.

Additionally, C Street and E Street will see restrictions between 18th and 17th Streets, NW, although essential deliveries will still be permitted in these specific areas. Upper Pennsylvania Avenue will also be closed from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW, though traffic heading toward hotels from 14th Street will be allowed to pass. Other early closures include Madison Drive between 15th and 14th Streets and Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue, NW, to the Lincoln Memorial Circle.

These early measures are just the beginning of a weekend-long effort to manage the influx of people and vehicles and prevent gridlock in the surrounding neighborhoods. As the weekend progresses, the restrictions will expand significantly. On Friday, between 6 PM and midnight, 23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle and Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street will be closed.

Starting Friday at 10 PM and continuing until Monday evening at 6:30 PM, a much larger set of roads will be off-limits. This includes 22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, and 14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue. The restrictions also extend to 12th Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, G Street, Virginia Avenue, New York Avenue, and F Street.

Furthermore, a significant stretch of Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street will be closed, along with various other segments including 8th Street and 11th Street. These closures create a massive exclusion zone around the heart of the city, making traditional commuting routes nearly impossible to use for the duration of the event. Beyond the local city streets, the impact will extend to major transit arteries.

Several highway exits and expressways will be shut down to prevent bottlenecks and maintain security. The northbound exit of the Potomac River Freeway toward E Street and I-66 will be closed, as will the eastbound exits of I-66 and the TR Bridge toward E Street and the Whitehurst Freeway.

Additionally, the east and west sides of Farragut Square, as well as H Street and Vermont Avenue in specific segments, will be inaccessible. The city is also warning that some roads, such as 9th Street and Maine Avenue, may be subject to intermittent closures on Saturday and Sunday depending on the flow of the crowd and the needs of the event security teams. This level of restriction is uncommon and suggests a highly controlled environment for the festivities.

Parking will be an even greater challenge than the road closures themselves. No-parking zones are established across a wide array of streets, starting as early as 6 AM on Friday. These zones include 17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, and various segments of Constitution Avenue, 21st Street, 18th Street, and 14th Street. Special attention must be paid to the emergency no-parking restrictions that will be in effect from 6 AM Sunday through 6 AM Monday.

Any vehicles left in these restricted zones risk being towed immediately to ensure that emergency vehicles have clear access to the area. For those planning to traverse the National Mall or attend the birthday bash and UFC fight, the best advice is to utilize public transportation or ride-sharing services that drop off outside the restricted perimeter, as the dense grid of closures will make personal vehicle travel nearly impossible.

Authorities urge the public to stay informed and check for real-time updates as road closures are subject to change based on operational needs





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