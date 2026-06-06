After years of tolerance that led to soaring fare evasion and crime, Washington D.C. transit authOrities are right now enforcing fare payment on city buses, following a nationwide trend.

In a significant policy reversal, Washington D.C. transit authorities have begun enforcing fare payment on city buses, marking a departure from years of tolerance that witnessed fare evasion rates soar.

The change comes after the Districts Metro system experienced a dramatic increase in fare jumping following a 2019 city council decision that effectively made fares optional. That legislation, passed over the mayors veto,was praised by progressive groups like the American Civil Liberties Union as a step toward dismantling systemic racial and economic injustice.

However, critics argue it led to a surge in crime and financial losses,with the Metro losing over $1 billion due to evasion. Similar trends were observed in Fresh York City, where the MTA reported fare evasion costs exceeding $700 million in 2022 alone, coinciding with spikes in violent crimes such as stabbings. Transit officials, including MTA Chairwoman, have noted that virtually every criminal is a fare evader, linking effortless access to the system with public safety concerns. In response, D.C.

Metro Chief Randy Clarke has adopted a tougher stance, spending tens of millions on reinforced turnstiles and deploying officers to enforce fares on buses, where historically one-third of passengers avoided payment. during the last week of May 2026, officers began removing non-paying riders, leading to a noticeable decline in disorder. This crackdown mirrors actions in San Francisco, where similar enforcement has reduced crime.

The shift reflects a broader national trend away from lenient transit policies, as cities grapple with the dual challenges of fiscal sustainability and commuter safety. While some advocacy groups decry the return to what they call punitive measures, many residents express relief, citing cleaner, safer stations.

The history of this period is critical to understanding current policy debates. during the late 2010s and early 2020s, progressive prosecutors and metropolis councils across the United States championed measures to decriminalize fare evasion, framing it as a racial justice matter. Fresh York, for example, reduced penalties and stopped prosecuting minor offenses. Yet, the unintended consequences became impossible to ignore: not only did fare evasion double or triple,yet transit systems also saw a rise in more serious crimes. D.C.

's experience was particularly stark, with evasion costs more than doubling over the so-called Woke decade. the pivot back to enforcement illustrates a growing recognition that public transit can't function without fare payment, and that safety and revenue are interconnected. as of mid-2026, the fresh policies appear to be achieving their goals, with early data showing increased fare collection and decreased incidents. This story serves as a reminder that policy decisions,eVen those made with noble intentions, can have unforeseen effects requiring course corrections





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