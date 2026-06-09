The U.S. capital is preparing for an unprecedented lineup of events to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary, inclUding a UFC battle on the White House lawn, a colossal July 4th fireworks show, and a major street race.

Washington D.C. is preparing for a historic summer in 2026 as the nation celebrates its semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary. A packed schedule of events is planned across the capital,many organized by Freedom 250 , a group chaired by former President Donald Trump . highlights include a UFC lightweight championship battle between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria on June 14, the first cage match on the White House South Lawn, with Trump promising to attend.

Pre-battle festivities include a free Zac Brown Band concert on June 13 at the Ellipse, though tickets for the fight itself are sold out. The July 4th celebrations will be especially massive. The morning features a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives. The National Independence Day Parade, billed as the largest ever with participants from all states and territories, will march down Constitution Avenue.

That afternoon, the Washington Nationals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. The day cuLminates with the "Salute to America" fireworks display, touted as the biggest in history, and a free concert on the National Mall featuring all 50 states. A separate, Trump-organized "I Love America" rally on June 24 will feature land star Lee Greenwood and military bands after other performers withdrew.

The 16-afternoon America's 250th Birthday Fair,running from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall, will be a free festival with a Ferris wheel,rodeo, and exhibits. Another major event is the Washington Grand Prix street race on August 22-23, a free event expected to draw a million visitors and generate $200 million. Organizers received 288,000 ticket requests for 100,000 available spots. With events spanning sports, music, and patriotism, officials are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime celebration





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Semiquincentennial July 4 Washington D.C. Donald Trump UFC National Mall Fireworks Freedom 250

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