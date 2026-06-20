Washington County K-9 dies after battle with 'sudden, unexpected medical emergency'

Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that K9 Deputy Cyrus has passed away following a three-day battle with a

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that K-9 Deputy Cyrus has passed away following a three-day battle with a "sudden, unexpected medical emergency.

" Deputy Cyrus was 7 years old and began duty in 2020. ST. GEORGE —

" "In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 2026, as K-9 Cyrus and his handler were concluding their shift, K-9 Cyrus developed a sudden, unexpected medical emergency," Sgt. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

"His handler immediately rushed him to a local emergency veterinary clinic. Due to the severity of his condition, K-9 Cyrus was life-flighted to the Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center for advanced care. Despite three days of intensive medical intervention, K-9 Cyrus passed away peacefully with his handler and family by his side. He was 7 years old.

" Deputy Cyrus was a Belgian Malinois who served the community since 2020, for which he was also designated a member of Homeland Security investigations and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. He also completed 360 patrol and narcotics deployments, contributed to 322 arrests, and the removal of 2,013 pounds of illegal narcotics from the community, the sheriff's office said.

Alfred said K-9 Cyrus will be remembered for his vibrant personality, unmatched work ethic and eagerness to "hit the streets.

" He was known for his "enthusiastic spinning in his kennel," and was "notorious for hating downtime. " The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it is "deeply saddened," and extended its condolences to Cyrus's handler, his family and the entire law enforcement community. San Juan County assessor resigns after allegations of being 'unfit' for officeArianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.





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