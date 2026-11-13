Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman Named The Bachelor Lead

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman replaces Grant Ellis as the lead for The Bachelor Season 30, marking the show's return in March 2027 with a new face from professional sports.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been officially selected to star as the next lead in The Bachelor. The 27-year-old professional athlete was announced as the new Bachelor during a Friday appearance on Good Morning America. This selection marks a significant shift for the long-running dating franchise as it prepares for its next chapter.

Hartman Joins The Bachelor After Initial Hesitation

Sam Hartman admitted to experiencing significant doubt before accepting the role. He initially told the production team that he was not interested in participating in the show. His perspective changed completely after he had a conversation with current host Jesse Palmer. Palmer helped clarify the nature of the experience and alleviated some of Hartman's concerns about the commitment.

Also read Commanders QB Sam Hartman to star on next season of ‘The Bachelor’

The Washington Commanders quarterback described his current emotional state as a mix of excitement and nervousness. He acknowledged that the prospect of dating multiple women simultaneously represents a unique challenge for him. Hartman joked about his limited social experience, noting that he already struggles to hold conversations with a single person. He expressed concern that managing interactions with thirty women would be significantly more difficult than his current life on the practice squad.

Football Career and College Achievements

Sam Hartman currently serves as a quarterback on the Washington Commanders practice squad. He signed with the NFL organization as an undrafted free agent in 2024. His path to professional football included playing college football at both Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He brought a high level of athletic achievement to his draft status.

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During his college career, Hartman set multiple Atlantic Coast Conference records. He holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes. He also established a record for the most 300-yard passing games in conference history. His athletic profile gained further visibility through his appearance in the documentary series QB1: Beyond the Lights, which chronicled the lives of top college quarterbacks.

Season 30 Returns After Production Delays

The upcoming season represents the return of The Bachelor after nearly two years of absence from television screens. Grant Ellis led the previous iteration, Season 29, in 2025. The franchise faced a major disruption when the planned season of The Bachelorette, starring Taylor Frankie Paul, was canceled shortly before its scheduled premiere in March 2026. This cancellation prompted the network to seek a new lead for the subsequent season.

Sam Hartman becomes the latest professional athlete to headline the franchise. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer previously starred as the Bachelor in Season 5 before transitioning to his current role as the show's host. Other athletes who have led previous seasons include former soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis and former race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. Colton Underwood, a former NFL practice squad player, also served as the Bachelor in an earlier season.

Broadcast Schedule and Streaming Details

The Bachelor Season 30 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027. The episode will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the ABC network. Fans who miss the initial broadcast will have access to the content through digital platforms. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air on television.

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Subscribers to Disney+ who have an eligible bundle package can also stream the episodes on their platform. This multi-platform release strategy ensures that viewers have multiple options to watch the new season. The timing of the premiere sets a clear deadline for Hartman to prepare for the intense schedule of filming and public appearances that come with leading a major reality television production.