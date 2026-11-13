Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman Named Season 30 Bachelor Lead

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been announced as the lead for The Bachelor Season 30, following a surprise reveal on Good Morning America in November 2026.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has officially stepped away from professional football to become the lead of The Bachelor Season 30. The announcement was made on November 13, 2026, during a surprise appearance on the broadcast of Good Morning America. Hartman walked onto the set holding a football, signaling his transition from the gridiron to a romantic reality television journey.

Season 30 Bachelor Announcement Details

Heartman expressed confidence in his decision to pursue romance on national television, comparing the commitment to marriage with playing in the NFL. He stated that individuals do not ask where two people met when they say I do, but rather if they want to commit forever. This sentiment underscores his readiness to engage with thirty women in a search for lasting love. Hartman credited former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer for providing essential insights into the realities of the show before he accepted the role.

Also read Commanders QB Sam Hartman to star on next season of ‘The Bachelor’

Jesse Palmer and Past Bachelor Leads

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer served as the lead for Season 2 of The Bachelor in 2002. Palmer was drafted by the New York Giants in 2001 as a quarterback. After playing with the Giants for four seasons, Palmer signed with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in 2005. He retired later that year, transitioning to a broadcast career.

Previous NFL players who have led the franchise include Nick Underwood and Jason Mesnick. Underwood went undrafted in 2014 before signing with the San Diego Chargers practice squad. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2016. Underwood was the lead for Season 14 of The Bachelor.

Advertisement

Jessie Echard signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 as a tight end, though his NFL tenure ended in the preseason. The Missouri native was named the lead for 2022's season 26. Echard left the show single, breaking up with contestant Katelyn Koung. Koung left the show early after learning he was intimate with the other finalists. They reconnected after production and dated for six months.

Derek Hough is not the only former athlete on the show, but previous leads have included other sports figures. Brad Womack is a former professional football player. Owens was a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams from 1981 to 1989 before pursuing a law career. Decades later, Owens was the second Golden Bachelor. He left the show, which aired in 2025, in a relationship with Linda.

Hartman Career and Next Steps

Sam Hartman played college football for six years at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Hartman signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Two years later, ABC announced Hartman as the season 30 star of The Bachelor. This marks a significant shift in his public profile and career trajectory. The upcoming season will air on ABC, marking the first time an active NFL quarterback has taken on the role in recent years.