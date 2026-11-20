NFL quarterback Sam Hartman replaces the previous lead as Bachelor Season 30 star. Find out how the Commanders player balances football and dating.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman officially confirmed his role as the lead for Season 30 of The Bachelor franchise on Thursday, November 19, while firmly stating that his professional athletic career remains his absolute priority. The 27-year-old athlete spoke to reporters about the unique crossover between the National Football League and reality television romance, emphasizing that he intends to keep his focus entirely on football until the NFL season concludes.

Hartman admitted to reporters that he has not yet seen a single episode of the dating show, acknowledging his complete novice status in the reality TV world. He openly asked fans for advice on the dos and don'ts of the program, noting that he plans to watch tapes and study up only after the football season ends to better prepare for the experience.

Also read Sam Hartman Confirmed as ABC The Bachelor Season 30 Lead for 2027

The announcement follows a surprise reveal on Good Morning America on November 13, 2026, where Hartman stepped out holding a football to introduce his new romantic endeavor. He described the opportunity as exciting but stressed that pursuing any other reason besides a genuine interest in love would be unfair to the show and the participants.

Commanders teammates have been overwhelmingly supportive of the casting decision, keeping the news secret until the official public announcement. Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles predicted during a sideline interview at the Ohio State vs. Northwestern game on Saturday that Hartman will fit the role well because he is a good guy, highlighting the strong camaraderie within the team.

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Hartman explained that the offer to star in the series came completely out of the blue, requiring him to speak with various stakeholders who were very supportive of the decision. He emphasized that he needs to talk to everyone involved in his professional life and appreciated their encouragement as he prepares to balance these two very different worlds.

While Hartman is eager to meet the contestants and join the journey, he declared that football will always be his first love and primary job. He shared a TikTok video on Tuesday, November 17, expressing excitement about getting back to throwing the football and maintaining his focus on his athletic responsibilities until the season wraps up.

Once the football season concludes, Hartman plans to shift his attention entirely to the dating show, where he will meet thirty women in search of a relationship. He stated he cannot wait to join the romantic adventure with the audience, ensuring that his professional duties do not conflict with his commitments to the television production.

The quarterback used social media to thank Bachelor Nation for their support and kind words, acknowledging the jokes circulating online with a lighthearted approach. This engagement strategy helps build anticipation for Season 30 as he prepares to embark on this new chapter of his life, balancing his dual commitments with sincerity and respect for the format.