Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman officially joins The Bachelor franchise, citing his viral moment and desire to find love. Details on his departure from NFL training.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has officially confirmed his participation in The Bachelor franchise, marking a significant pivot from professional football to reality television romance. The announcement comes as the NFL season intensifies, with the Commanders currently positioned on the periphery of the playoff picture as they prepare for their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23.

Hartman, 27, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming reality TV journey during a recent media appearance, stating that his immediate priority remains his duties with the football team. He noted that once the NFL season concludes, he will fully commit to finding the love of his life, joining a long line of athletes who have sought romance on the show.

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Hartman Goes Viral During Training Camp

The path to The Bachelor began when Hartman went viral on TikTok in August 2025 while signing autographs for fans at the OrthoVirginia Training Center in Ashburn, Virginia. In the video, he warmly greeted a fan's mother and addressed the online community, acknowledging the social media attention he had received regarding his fashion choices, specifically his ankle socks and sneakers.

Hartman addressed the online mockery with humor, declaring that he had burned the offending socks and was prepared to do the same on the show to demonstrate his commitment to change. This lighthearted response helped solidify his public persona as approachable and willing to engage with fans, traits that likely influenced his casting on the reality program.

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Wake Forest and Notre Dame Connection

Wake Forest University highlighted its unique status as Bachelor University by posting about Hartman joining the franchise via Instagram. The university noted that it has produced three former players who have appeared in the Bachelor history, a distinction further emphasized by Hartman's collegiate career at Notre Dame, where he played his final season in 2023 before entering the NFL.

Hartman drew comparisons to previous athlete contestants, citing advice received from Jesse Palmer, the former NFL quarterback who fronted season 5 of the franchise in 2004 and has served as host since 2022. Hartman praised Palmer for providing insight into the show's dynamics, noting that the goal of marriage is the ultimate focus rather than the circumstances of meeting.

Commanders Playoff Stakes and Schedule

While Hartman prepares for his romantic journey, the Washington Commanders face a critical stretch in their season. The team is currently outside the immediate playoff contention and must secure victories to remain in the hunt. Their schedule includes a crucial game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 10, which will serve as the final determinant of their postseason eligibility.

If the Commanders fail to make the playoffs, their season will end following the January 10 game. Hartman has indicated that his focus remains entirely on football until the regular season wraps up, after which he will transition fully to his new role as the lead on The Bachelor, ready to meet the women vying for his heart.