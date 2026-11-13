Giants Lose Playoff Edge After Jayden Daniels Beats J.J. McCarthy in Thursday Night Thriller

Jayden Daniels connects with Stefon Diggs to secure a 24-21 victory for the Washington Commanders over the New York Giants in a thrilling Thursday night matchup.

The Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants 24-21 in a dramatic Thursday night contest at MetLife Stadium, securing a victory that dramatically altered the NFC East landscape. The win hinged on a late offensive drive led by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed a critical 32-yard scoring pass to receiver Stefon Diggs with just 57 seconds remaining.

Before the final minute, the Giants appeared poised to secure a significant advantage. J.J. McCarthy delivered a standout individual performance, throwing for a career-high 293 yards on 23 completions out of 36 attempts. His precision was on full display during a crucial third-and-seven situation with under nine minutes left, where he threaded the ball between defenders to find tight end Isaiah Likely over the middle.

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The throw to Isaiah Likely resulted in a 66-yard touchdown that showcased McCarthy's ability to make difficult throws under pressure. Likely used the momentum from the reception to scamper down the far side of the field, providing a significant spark for the Giants offense. This play demonstrated McCarthy's potential and his growing comfort in leading the New York Giants offense during high-leverage situations.

Despite McCarthy's impressive statistical output, the New York Giants suffered from critical turnovers that prevented them from securing the win. Giants defensive back Jevón Holland intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass near the end zone with 5:25 remaining, appearing to shift momentum in New York's favor. It was Holland's fourth interception of the season and seemed to promise a potential victory for the Giants as they looked to close out the contest.

However, the Commanders responded quickly. Washington had taken a 17-14 lead on a 31-yard Daniels scoring pass to Antonio Williams with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter. After Holland's interception, Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington picked off Daniels again with 2:15 remaining, further complicating New York's efforts to maintain control. These defensive highlights were not enough to overcome the offensive shortcomings that plagued the final drives.

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The Giants got the ball back one more time and drove it to the Washington 48-yard line, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy was intercepted by Washington cornerback Rasul Douglas at the Commanders 11-yard line with 25 seconds remaining. This final interception effectively ended any remaining hope for a Giants comeback, saddling the team with a loss despite their strong individual performances.

The loss brought the Commanders and Cowboys back into contention and threw the Giants right back into the division blender. According to Next Gen Stats, a Giants win would have raised their chance to make the playoffs to 78 percent. The loss left them at a 50 percent chance to get in, highlighting how pivotal this game was for New York's postseason aspirations.

The Commanders orchestrated their final drive with remarkable efficiency. It took only three plays to move 71 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, capping a back-and-forth thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. The Giants failed to convert their subsequent possession into points, allowing Washington to remain within striking distance during critical moments.

On the following drive, McCarthy attempted a third-down pass to Malik Nabers, which was picked off earlier in the sequence, but the fumbled recovery by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu on a 37-yard pass to Nabers had already swung momentum. The inability to sustain possession meant that the Giants defense was forced to stay on the field during critical moments, leading to fatigue and missed assignments.

The performance of Stefon Diggs was pivotal for Washington, as his connection with Jayden Daniels in the final minute secured the win. Meanwhile, Isaiah Likely celebrated his touchdown with running back Cam Skattebo, illustrating the teamwork that supported the Giants' offensive efforts. Antonio Williams also celebrated with Diggs, highlighting the camaraderie within the Washington Commanders roster.

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Defensively, Greg Newsome II reacted with Jevon Holland, showing the intensity of the Giants' secondary despite the loss. The game, played on Thursday, November 12, 2026, served as a reminder of the unpredictability of Thursday night football. Both teams displayed flashes of brilliance, but Washington's ability to execute in the final moments ultimately defined the result.

The Commanders took a 10-7 halftime lead on a 1-yard Daniels scoring pass to tight end Ben Sinnott with five seconds remaining before the intermission. The scoring drive was particularly maddening for the Giants because it looked like they'd taken control of the first half with a monster 16-play, 72-yard march that ended in a 1-yard Cam Skattebo scoring run.

Earlier in the half, the Giants squandered scoring chances on their first two offensive possessions. They opted not to send kicker Dominic Zvada out for a 55-yard field goal try in wet, blustery conditions. The Giants' second series ended in a Zvada 33-yard field goal attempt that was sniped wide left, costing them early points.

Washington Commanders rookie kicker Drew Stevens kicked a 46-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead three plays into the second quarter. The Giants defense, after giving up that late first-half touchdown, set a tone to start the second half and pushed the Commanders back toward their goal line.

The Giants needed only 2:02 to take a 14-10 lead on a 13-yard Skattebo scoring run on a toss right from McCarthy. It was Skattebo's second touchdown of the game, which meant a second celebratory backflip in the end zone. This time, his teammates Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney got into the act and joined him.

The loss dropped the Giants' playoff odds from a commanding 78 percent to exactly 50 percent. They had a chance to walk away with a four-game lead over the Commanders, but instead, they lost a stunning and crushing decision following a frantic Washington late comeback. Opportunity knocked loudly, and the Giants failed to answer.