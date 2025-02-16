Washington Commanders Could Return to D.C. as Mayor Bowser Pushes for New Stadium

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with residents to discuss the possibility of constructing a state-of-the-art stadium at the RFK Stadium site, potentially luring the Washington Commanders back to the District of Columbia. The Commanders have played in Maryland for 28 seasons, but the aging FedEx Field has deteriorated, prompting discussions about a new venue. Bowser envisions a mixed-use development surrounding the stadium, including housing, restaurants, and parks.

Washington's NFL franchise has spent the last 28 seasons playing home games in Maryland. The Commanders call Northwest Stadium, formerly FedEx Field, home. The stadium opened in time for the 1997 season and is located roughly 13 miles from the U.S. Capitol in neighboring Washington, D.C. It replaced RFK Stadium. But the open-air venue where the Commanders have welcomed opposing teams for about three decades has rapidly deteriorated, prompting discussions about an eventual alternative.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met with residents who live near the dilapidated RFK Stadium site to discuss the possibility of building a state-of-the-art stadium that could host the Washington Commanders. Bowser has long supported the push to bring the football team back to the District of Columbia. 'I believe firmly that in global cities — world-class cities like ours — we do big things,' Bowser told residents. 'We have arts and culture, entertainment, nightlife and sports. We have great neighborhoods, and we can invite the world to our city. But the fact is, until we have a modern stadium, we will not be able to host events that the world is used to.'Proposals estimate a new stadium could cover 25 acres of the 174-acre site. A mixed-used development featuring housing, restaurants and parks could take up the remaining land. The city recently gained control over the swath of land after years of back-and-forth with federal lawmakers. In December, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan resolution to transfer the land from the federal government to D.C. The federal government would effectively lease the acreage to the city for 99 years. 'This is a win for DC, for our region, and for America,' Bowser wrote on her social media account after news of the approval surfaced. 'Everybody loves a good comeback story - and that's DC's story. #OurRFK' The bill was signed into law in January by President Joe Biden. The move was viewed as a major step toward the Commanders returning to the nation's capital, although several hurdles remain. On Thursday, Bowser stressed the importance of constructing a world-class stadium if the city wanted to become a viable host for concerts, Super Bowls and other major sporting events. 'Until we have a modern stadium, we will not be able to host events like the world is used to, including a World Cup, including a Super Bowl — and yes, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift,' Bowser said. The mayor said she is committed to working with the Commanders as she aims to convince the franchise that building a stadium within the city limits is the best alternative. Bowser also vowed to reach terms on a stadium deal that would be beneficial to those who live in the community. Commanders principal owner Josh Harris has not made any public declarations about his preferred stadium location but acknowledged the team could end up playing in D.C., Maryland or nearby Virginia. The use of public funds to help fund a multibillion-dollar stadium project is often met with pushback. Bowser and city lawmakers will likely face strong headwinds as they make their case to constituents about the potential allocation of public dollars to a stadium project. At one point during her roughly 20-minute presentation Thursday, Bowser referenced a sports study she commissioned that estimated economic benefits in excess of $1 billion. The revenue would come from a mixed-used development along with a modern NFL stadium. The development could also create thousands of jobs. Bowser stopped short of sharing details about the amount of public funding she would be comfortable with the team using. She instead noted that her administration's 'detailed analysis' determined that an NFL stadium would be a strong investment. Aside from hosting an NFL team, RFK Stadium was the home to two MLB teams, two college football teams and multiple professional soccer clubs. The stadium was also the site of several World Cup matches. On the field, the Commanders had a major turnaround in 2024. Harris selected Dan Quinn as the team's next coach, and Adam Peters was brought in to handle general manager duties. The Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels in April's NFL Draft. Daniels earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led Washington to an appearance in the NFC championship game





