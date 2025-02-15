Washington City Woman Sentenced in Federal Court for Stealing $150K in Veteran Benefits

Tiffany Ann Bright pleaded guilty to stealing over $150,000 in veteran's disability benefits for nearly a decade. She appeared in federal court in St. George for sentencing.

A Washington County woman accused of stealing more than $150,000 in veteran's disability benefit payments for nearly a decade appeared in federal court on Thursday. The defendant, 39-year-old Tiffany Ann Bright of Washington, appeared for a sentencing hearing held at U.S. District Court in St. George on one count of wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds - charges she pleaded guilty to in October, according to a statement released by United States Attorney Trina A.

Higgins Thursday. The federal case was filed following an investigation into a scheme involving the theft of disability benefits over the course of nearly a decade. According to the indictment filed in March of 2024, the defendant, who was in a relationship with a military veteran at the time, helped the man apply for service-related disability benefits and set up an online account for him to receive the benefits in 2013





STEALING VETERANS BENEFITS FRAUD SENTENCING

