Washington faces a projected $4 billion budget shortfall, and host John Curley warns residents could leave the state as Gov. Bob Ferguson relies on millionaires tax revenue.

Washington faces a projected $4 billion shortfall in the first year of its next budget, and KIRO Newsradio host John Curley is warning that wealthy residents could leave the state if new taxes take effect. Gov. Bob Ferguson is expected to release his spending proposal in December, and his plan depends in part on revenue from the millionaires tax.

Curley challenged the idea that the state can count on that income. He argued that the money Ferguson's administration is counting on may not materialize if people move away before tax bills come due.

Also read Ferguson says Washington budget outlook making progress despite 'draconian' Trump cuts

How the $4 Billion Washington Budget Gap Works

The projected $4 billion shortfall affects the first year of the state's next budget cycle. State officials expect collections from the millionaires tax to improve the financial outlook in the following fiscal year, with the first returns due in April 2029.

Ferguson pointed to the deficit he inherited when he took office. He said that when he walked in the door as governor 22 months ago, he inherited a $16 billion budget shortfall, even though Washington had a great economy at the time.

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Ferguson said choices made before his administration drove the state to that $16 billion gap, and he described those choices as not good. He said his administration has been working to find efficiencies, make reductions, and raise revenue where appropriate to balance the budget.

Ferguson also said the state must adopt a balanced budget and that he will roll out his budget in the middle of December. That timing places the spending plan ahead of the April 2029 date when the first millionaires tax returns are due.

Curley Questions Whether the Tax Money Will Arrive

Curley's central claim is that residents could leave Washington and take their tax dollars with them, leaving the state without the revenue it expects. He asked whether anyone believes people will not leave and whether there will be some capital flight.

Curley played a video of Ferguson discussing the shortfall and asked who was in charge and who was being blamed. He used a hypothetical budget to distinguish between reducing spending and reducing a planned increase.

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In that example, Curley said the state plans to spend 110 on a program but will only spend 108, and he said officials consider that to be a cut. He contrasted that approach with the response of former Gov. Christine Gregoire to budget problems during the recession, paraphrasing his view that she made responsible moves because less money was coming in.

Curley also offered a second hypothetical, describing a population of 1,000 people taxed at 20 percent who could leave through two doors before the state collected the money. He said that if people are smart enough to earn the income, they are probably smart enough to pick up and leave.

What Comes Next for the Washington Budget

Ferguson's next major step is the release of his budget proposal in the middle of December, which will show how the state plans to close the projected $4 billion gap in its first budget year. That plan will need to be a balanced budget, as Ferguson has stated.

The millionaires tax's first returns are due in April 2029, and state officials expect those collections to improve the outlook in the following fiscal year. Whether residents remain in Washington until then will determine how much of that expected revenue actually arrives, according to Curley's argument.