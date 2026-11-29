Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Washington outlasted No.

, also in overtime, at home. With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the championship game with No. 9Oregon needed a win to have a chance to qualify for the championship game.

Raiola had hit his stride, passing for 10 touchdowns since the Illinois loss until the Washington game without an interception, and threw for a season-high 341 yards against Michigan. A running back room suffering from injuries to starting backs After rushing for a fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown against Northwestern, Smith’s 121-yard, 2-touchdown performance against Michigan State settled the Ducks’ options even after Davison started Saturday as a game-time decision and ultimately had two rushing attempts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“ certainly doesn’t mean less to us,” Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said when asked about whether the importance of rivalries in college football was decreasing. “So whenever other rivalries might mean less, not for us. "said. "I felt like we could have done more.