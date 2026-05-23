Washington and Tehran Edge Toward Conditional Deal Amidst Regional Consultations

High‑level talks in the White House report modest progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with the United States and Iran negotiating a phased arrangement under the watch of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan. Senate critics warn a premature accord could strengthen Tehran, while former President Trump balances a fifty‑fifty stance between negotiation and force.

The White House convened a high‑level meeting on Saturday to assess the status of the latest diplomatic overture between Washington and Tehran. Senior officials, including the vice president and senior energy advisers, gathered to hear updates from the negotiating team that has been shuttling between the two capitals for the past several weeks.

According to the administration, modest progress has been recorded on a number of technical issues, most notably the timetable for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow waterway, which carries a substantial share of the world’s petroleum supplies, has been the focal point of the conflict that erupted on February twenty‑eight when hostilities broke out between the United States and Iranian forces.

The negotiating party reported that both sides are now considering a phased reopening that would allow commercial vessels to transit under strict monitoring while military activities are gradually reduced. The United States has insisted on verifiable guarantees that Iranian proxy forces will cease attacks on merchant shipping, whereas Tehran has pressed for an immediate lift of the sanctions that have crippled its oil export capacity.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal critic of any compromise with Tehran, took to the floor of the Senate on Sunday to warn that a premature accord could embolden Iran to expand its regional influence. He argued that a deal that does not include a robust mechanisms for enforcement would simply reward Tehran’s aggressive posture.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump, who made a brief appearance on a televised interview, described his stance as a fifty‑fifty calculation. He said that he was prepared to walk away from the talks if the final document failed to address what he called Iran’s malign activities, but he also warned that a failure to reach an agreement could lead to a severe escalation of the conflict, using language that suggested a willingness to use overwhelming force.

The former president’s remarks underscored the political tension within the United States, where hard‑liners and diplomatic pragmatists continue to clash over the best path to stability in the Persian Gulf. In addition to the United States and Iran, several regional powers were reported to have been consulted about the proposed memorandum of understanding.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan conveyed their concerns and offered proposals aimed at ensuring that any settlement would contribute to a broader framework of peace in the Middle East. The diplomatic outreach emphasized the need for a multilateral foundation that would bind the parties to a shared set of security guarantees, economic incentives and monitoring arrangements.

While the exact language of the final document remains under negotiation, officials indicated that the agreement would be “subject to finalization” among the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the list of regional stakeholders that have been invited to participate. The outcome of these talks could have far‑reaching implications for global oil markets, international security arrangements and the prospects for a durable cessation of hostilities in a region that has been plagued by conflict for decades





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