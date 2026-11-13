Washington AG Appays Outside Counsel to Defend I-638 Transgender Sports Ban

Washington Attorney General Bob Brown appoints BCLP to defend Initiative 638, ensuring compliance with voter mandate while continuing state transgender rights litigation.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Brown has formally appointed the national law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to defend Initiative 638. This legislative measure restricts transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports. The appointment ensures that the state will vigorously uphold the will of the voters who approved the ban. This strategic decision allows the Attorney General's office to manage its legal resources while maintaining its broader mission to protect transgender rights under existing Washington state laws.

Core Details of the Legal Strategy

Attorney General Brown clarified that his office has a long history of defending the rights of transgender Washingtonians. He stated that his team has won important cases against the federal government to protect access to vital healthcare services. Furthermore, they have vigorously defended state laws that grant transgender people equal protection. Despite the passage of I-638, Brown emphasized that many other laws remain on the books. These laws continue to protect the rights of transgender people in a wide range of contexts beyond school sports.

Also read Washington AG's office indicates it will defend girls' sports ballot measure after ACLU sues to block it

Brown described the appointment of outside counsel as a standard procedure when the state cannot handle a case internally. Such situations often arise due to conflicts of interest, a need for specialized expertise, or significant workload demands. He noted that appointing a Special Assistant Attorney General is a common step taken by the office. This approach allows for expert defense of specific measures while freeing internal resources for other critical legal battles.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Attorney General Brown selected Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) for this role. He described the firm as well-respected with a substantial presence in Washington state. The firm's attorneys have handled many important cases on behalf of the state previously. Brown expressed confidence that this approach best respects the will of Washingtonians. He believes this method allows his office to continue its important work defending transgender rights simultaneously.

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Opposing views have emerged from various educational and political leaders. Curley questioned the legal actions of Seattle schools regarding the initiative. The Seattle School Board argued that the measure could conflict with existing student protections. They raised concerns about subjecting girls to scrutiny, verification, and privacy intrusions not imposed on boys. The board also highlighted the legal, financial, and administrative burdens of implementation.

Supporters of the initiative argue that the measure protects fair competition and opportunities for girls. Initiative 638 requires students seeking to compete in girls' school sports to submit a signed statement. This statement must come from a health care provider verifying their biological sex. Proponents believe these requirements are necessary to ensure equitable playing fields in youth athletics across the state.

Real-World Impact and Political Repercussions

The legal defense of I-638 is set against a backdrop of intense political activity in Washington. Washington schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal pushed back against criticism from Governor Bob Ferguson. Ferguson had criticized student performance, prompting Reykdal to decline ruling out a run for the governor's job. This tension highlights the broader political friction surrounding education policy and leadership in the state.

In Seattle, political decisions are also shaping local governance. Mayor Katie Wilson's veto of an RV permit program stands after the Seattle City Council failed to override it. Wilson also authorized the Seattle Police Department to expand its camera network. She announced she is turning on stadium district cameras immediately to enhance public safety monitoring.

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Voter sentiment remains divided on related measures. Initial results show Initiative 001 narrowly trailing. Fifty-two point seventy-seven percent of votes counted are opposed to the measure. Forty-seven point twenty-three percent are in favor. The measure seeks to restore the original 2024 parents' bill of rights. It aims to undo changes made by the Washington Legislature last year regarding parental rights in education.

The appointment of BCLP signals a robust defense strategy for the transgender sports ban. The firm will ensure the initiative is defended appropriately. Supporters can have confidence that their vote is being respected. The Attorney General maintains that this approach best balances the rule of law with the ongoing protection of civil rights. The legal battle over I-638 will likely define education policy in Washington for years to come.