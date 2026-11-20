An image shared on social media appeared to show the Russian leader at a separate table from his U.S. and Chinese counterparts.

In diplomacy, where leaders stand or sit counts as much as what they say, and the locations of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin throughout the APEC summit were scrutinized over what they signaled about their status.

One image on social media appeared to show the Russian president sitting at a separate table from his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, prompting speculation over whether he had fallen victim to a snub at the leaders' banquet. Bur accounts of the dinner's seating arrangements and an AI check suggesting the image was likely doctored debunked the claims but not before questions were raised about how Putin was treated by his ally.

Also read Trump meets Xi and Putin in China with nuclear arms and two wars on the table

Evan Sankey, a policy analyst in defense and foreign policy at the Cato Institute, told Newsweek that the meeting delivered more optics than results. The summit "was long on symbolism and short on substance, but it is a good thing that it happened," he said. What Did the Image Show?

Xi's first tarmac greeting of a leader when he met Trump at Shenzhen Airport on Wednesday was compared to Putin's welcome by a senior Chinese official and questions over whether he was being treated with less prestige. In addition, when Trump arrived at the airport, the U.S. national anthem was played. This was not an honor given to Putin.

The welcome banquet that evening for APEC delegations also raised questions about whether Putin was not getting the same five-star treatment as Trump ahead of their trilateral meeting the following day.

"Baffling that Trump promoted basket case Putin to the top table.. and it seems Xi agreed," posted a British journalist, next to an image of Trump and Xi in conversation, while behind them Putin appears to sit despondently at a different table. Other social media users shared the same image and suggested that it showed Putin was being given the cold shoulder.

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Adding to the speculation was a report by independent Russian outlet Meduza that Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, said that Putin and Trump "were seated at different tables.

" However, according to Russian state news agency TASS, his actual words were: “They were not seated next to each other at the table, so they couldn’t talk there. " Image Claims Debunked Igor Denisov, a senior research fellow from Moscow State University of International Relations, said that the viral claim that Putin was excluded from the main table at the APEC banquet was "false. " "There was one main table for all delegation leaders, including Taiwan’s representative.

This screenshot from Chinese state television clearly shows Putin’s seat, marked “RUSSIA," Denisov said in an X post. The former Belarusian diplomat who says he "stand with Ukraine" on his X bio, Pavel Slunkin, posted next to video of the leaders arriving that all APEC leaders "were seated at one long table facing the stage, while other delegation members occupied round tables behind them.

" The available footage shows Putin seated beside Xi's wife Peng Liyuan, who was next to the Chinese president while Trump was on Xi’s other side, Slunkin added. "Ushakov himself was seated at a round table directly behind the leaders," wrote Slunkin, "he could hardly have missed that Putin and Xi were sitting at the same long table. " A CNBC reporter who was in the room also said Putin was seated a few seats to the left of Trump.

What Did the Leaders' Body Language Show? Throughout the summit, the body language of the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers was pored over. Xi occupied center stage, Trump projected warmth in his greetings but was less commanding during formal talks while Putin smiled but his movements suggested possible unease, body language experts previously told Newsweek.

Xi held the central position during key moments with Trump and Putin positioned on either side, suggesting they were relegated to the wings, Peter Collett a former Oxford University academic and author of The Book of Tells. Collett said Trump and Putin approaching Xi, reinforced the Chinese president's position as the central figure.

Putin appeared pleased to be sharing the stage with the leaders after years of diplomatic isolation and he showed deferential behavior during some greetings, suggesting an acknowledgment of Xi's status, said Collett. The leaders' joint statement took aim at the International Criminal Court , called for reform of the United Nations but omitted the Ukraine War started by Putin.

In diplomacy, where leaders stand or sit counts as much as what they say, and the locations of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin throughout the APEC summit were scrutinized over what they signaled about their status. One image on social media appeared to show the Russian president sitting at a separate table from his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, prompting speculation over whether he had fallen victim to a snub at the leaders' banquet.

Bur accounts of the dinner's seating arrangements and an AI check suggesting the image was likely doctored debunked the claims but not before questions were raised about how Putin was treated by his ally. The summit"was long on symbolism and short on substance, but it is a good thing that it happened," he said.

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Xi's first tarmac greeting of a leader when he met Trump at Shenzhen Airport on Wednesday was compared to Putin's welcome by a senior Chinese official and questions over whether he was being treated with less prestige. In addition, when Trump arrived at the airport, the U.S. national anthem was played. This was not an honor given to Putin.

The welcome banquet that evening for APEC delegations also raised questions about whether Putin was not getting the same five-star treatment as Trump ahead of their trilateral meeting the following day.

"Baffling that Trump promoted basket case Putin to the top table.. and it seems Xi agreed," posted a British journalist, next to an image of Trump and Xi in conversation, while behind them Putin appears to sit despondently at a different table. Other social media users shared the same image and suggested that it showed Putin was being given the cold shoulder.

Adding to the speculation was a report by independent Russian outlet Meduza that Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, said that Putin and Trump"were seated at different tables.

" However, according to Russian state news agency TASS, his actual words were: “They were not seated next to each other at the table, so they couldn’t talk there. "Igor Denisov, a senior research fellow from Moscow State University of International Relations, said that the viral claim that Putin was excluded from the main table at the APEC banquet was"false. " "There was one main table for all delegation leaders, including Taiwan’s representative.

This screenshot from Chinese state television clearly shows Putin’s seat, marked “RUSSIA," Denisov said in an X post. The former Belarusian diplomat who says he"stand with Ukraine" on his X bio, Pavel Slunkin, posted next to video of the leaders arriving that all APEC leaders"were seated at one long table facing the stage, while other delegation members occupied round tables behind them.

" The available footage shows Putin seated beside Xi's wife Peng Liyuan, who was next to the Chinese president while Trump was on Xi’s other side, Slunkin added. "Ushakov himself was seated at a round table directly behind the leaders," wrote Slunkin,"he could hardly have missed that Putin and Xi were sitting at the same long table. "View this post on X Throughout the summit, the body language of the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers was pored over.

Xi occupied center stage, Trump projected warmth in his greetings but was less commanding during formal talks while Putin smiled but his movements suggested possible unease, Xi held the central position during key moments with Trump and Putin positioned on either side, suggesting they were relegated to the wings, Peter Collett a former Oxford University academic and author ofCollett said Trump and Putin approaching Xi, reinforced the Chinese president's position as the central figure. Putin appeared pleased to be sharing the stage with the leaders after years of diplomatic isolation and he showed deferential behavior during some greetings, suggesting an acknowledgment of Xi's status, said Collett.

The leaders' joint statement took aim at the International Criminal Court , called for reform of the United Nations but omitted the Ukraine War started by Putin.