A three-year investigation has looked into the claim that England's defeat by West Germany in the 1970 World Cup was due to false play or sabotage involving the CIA. The investigation looked at whether the episode was part of an incredible Cold War plot hatched by the US to ensure eventual victors Brazil won. The loss caused deep scars for England fans of certain generations

Experts study whether England 's World Cup loss to West Germany in 1970 was due to foul play or sabotage involving the CIA . Gordon Banks , the world's best goalkeeper, fell ill with food poisoning hours before the match, and his absence from the match was significant to England 's chances.

Banks had first experienced symptoms after the final group game against Czechoslovakia, but was believed to have recovered before relapsing on the day of the quarter-final. The substitution of Bobby Charlton in the 70th minute also caused some to question the decision. The US has been accused of intervening to help prop up a military dictatorship in Brazil, gaining popularity among the population through winning the World Cup.

This has led to speculation that foul play was at hand in relation to Banks's illness, who died in 2019 aged 81. The investigation is believed to have focused on whether the episode was part of an incredible Cold War plot hatched by the US





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England West Germany World Cup Cold War CIA Sabotage Gordon Banks Bobby Charlton Brazil Food Poisoning Conspiracy Theory

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