FAYETTEVILLE — 'Success,' Gen. George Patton said, 'is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.' Arkansas football was at rock bottom at the end of last season,

Nov 28, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

LSU won 25-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectArkansas football was at rock bottom at the end of last season, having put together its third 2-10 campaign in eight years. So, by Patton's measure, a 4-8 season that included two SEC victories was successful for Ryan Silverfield in Year 1.

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The Razorbacks exceeded the expectations of just about every national pundit by beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina, but a 4-8 season still left a sour taste in everyone's mouth. Maybe it's because Arkansas lost five games by 25 points or more.