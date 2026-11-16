Warsh says AI could supercharge growth but warns of job losses and market risks

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said AI could supercharge idea generation and lift growth, while warning of higher unemployment and market drops if investment returns disappoint. He did not address inflation, even as colleagues blame AI infrastructure for rising prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said Monday that artificial intelligence could supercharge idea generation and lift economic growth, but warned the technology also carries risks including higher unemployment and a potential slowdown if anticipated investment returns disappoint.

Fed Chair Explores AI Economic Growth Potential

Warsh, who refers to AI as super intelligence or SI, the moniker preferred by President Donald Trump, spoke at a one-day Fed conference on AI and productivity at the central bank's San Francisco branch. His remarks underscored a generally optimistic outlook that is at odds with many of his colleagues. Warsh said the possible scenarios range from rising growth with broadly shared gains to higher unemployment and a potential slowdown.

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He said AI could lead to an increase in productivity and economic gains shared broadly across labor and the owners of capital. In that event, real GDP growth rises persistently above its long-run average, and the US stays close to full employment, Warsh said. He added that what might set SI apart as an economic influence is that it could supercharge idea generation.

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It appears to be changing the method and the speed of innovation, Warsh said, according to his written remarks. If idea generation broadens, growth could be sustained at a level substantially higher than the long-run average, he said. But Warsh said the risks, including higher unemployment and the use of AI by bad actors, could also be highly disruptive and economically costly.

He also acknowledged that widespread job loss or a steep drop in the stock market could occur if the healthy returns expected from huge investments in AI infrastructure do not materialize. Our job is to prepare for whatever comes next, Warsh said of the Fed's convening of a group of AI experts to explore the implications of the technology for the economy and central banking. Our role in all this is neither advocacy nor opposition, he said.

Monetary Policy Implications and Inflation Debate

Our responsibility is to recognize that the widespread adoption of this technology will have significant impact on the economy, with important implications for monetary policy down the road, Warsh said. The big questions are about magnitude, scope, and timing, he added. Warsh did not mention inflation, even though many of his colleagues blame the buildout of data centers for accelerating price increases.

He did not comment on what the Fed's next steps would be on interest rates, nor did he say anything about recent inflation data showing that inflation accelerated last month. That data led many of Warsh's colleagues on the Fed's rate-setting committee to signal their support for additional interest rate hikes, including at the Fed's next meeting in December.

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Warsh has long said, including before his nomination as Fed chair, that AI could significantly boost the economy's efficiency, which would enable it to grow without worsening inflation. Yet other Fed officials have increasingly voiced concern that AI is fanning inflation because the buildout of AI infrastructure has sharply raised demand for computer chips, electronic components, electricity and copper. Those increases, in turn, have lifted the cost of smartphones, computers and other consumer electronics.

Smartphone prices rose last month at the fastest pace on record, the government said last week. The conference brought together AI experts to explore the implications of the technology for the economy and central banking, with Warsh saying the Fed must prepare for whatever comes next.