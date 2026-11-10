Warriors' Yaxel Lendenborg surprises mom with a new house, shares video of the emotional moment

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendenborg has made a splash on the court in his first year in the NBA. And now he’s getting a lot of attention for his actions off the court, as he recently gave his mom a heartfelt surprise. And the emotional moment was all caught on video.

has made a splash on the court with an explosive start to his NBA career, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game through his first 10 games.

And now the 24-year-old is getting a lot of attention for his actions off the court, as he recently gave his mom a heartfelt surprise. And the emotional moment was all caught on video. On Friday, Lendenborg posted video of the moment he surprised his mother, Yissel Raposo, by bringing her to the home he bought for her here in California.

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"We're going to be surprising my mom with the new house on the move from Jersey to California. I'm very excited," the Warrior told the camera in an edited video he posted as his first entry on his new"We're telling her it's something else that we're doing there just to get her over there with no suspicions," he said.

The video begins with the reveal, as he thanks all those who have gathered in front of the house, before looking at his mom, presenting a special box containing keys to the house, and saying, "Welcome home.

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"She laugh-cries all the way to the front door. An emotional Raposo is speechless. He explained that it took him two to three months to acquire the home, which is located in a residential area in what appears to be a new or almost new development. While he shared that the home is in California, he didn’t specify the exact location.

One might speculate that it’s in or near the Bay Area, so Raposo can be near her son and near the Warriors' San Francisco home arena of the Chase Center. Over the weekend, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the touching video shared by his player.

"Incredible," he said. "Such a heartwarming moment. It is life-changing for these guys to make the NBA and life-changing for themselves and their families. You always like seeing someone like Yaxel who's taking care of his mom, taking care of his family.

" The video also caught the attention of Lendenborg's teammate Stephen Curry who shared it on X. "Yaxel surprises his mom with a new house in his 1st YouTube video," Curry wrote, marking the post with the emoji of a face holding back tears. SEE ALSO:The rookie forward was selected by the Warriors in the first-round in the 2026 NBA Draft in June at the Barclays Center in New York City.

When he was picked 11th overall by the Warriors, the former University of Michigan Wolverines star shared a joyful and emotional moment with his mom, tears flowing as they hugged each other. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Yaxel Lendeborg celebrates with his mother Yissel Raposo after is drafted eleventh overall by the Golden State Warriors during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City.

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(PhotAlmost five months later, it was another emotional moment he got to experience with her, as part of this new journey as a professional basketball player. Along with the video, he wrote about the gratitude he felt for all that she's done for him and how this was one memorable way for him to attempt to express that appreciation.

"There is no gesture big enough to properly say thank you for all the love, sacrifice, and support my mom has poured into me but this moment was pretty special and one I’ll never forget," Lendenborg wrote. "She deserves it all. For me, it’s bigger than basketball. It’s about making sure the people who believed in me get to enjoy the blessings too.

"The Golden State Warriors kicked off their home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, celebrating the franchise's 80th season with special commemorative shirts for fans. The festivities include tributes to the team's history, appearances by Warriors alumni and a halftime celebration.

Information for this story was from Yaxel Lendenborg's first post on his YouTube channel, his player profile on the NBA's website, videos from his draft, video of Steve Kerr comments on Nov. 7, 2026, and Stephen Curry's post on X.