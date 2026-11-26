Golden State Warriors (10-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup. The Trail Blazers are 10-5 against conference opponents.

Portland scores 116.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game. The Warriors are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the league with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Warriors allow to opponents.

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The Warriors average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Trail Blazers allow. San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner spends day off surprising nurses LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-4, averaging 113.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.