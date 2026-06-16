Warriors vet Draymond Green offers NBA Finals sore loser Victor Wembanyama a lesson in ethics

Draymond Green criticizes Victor Wembanyama for skipping the handshake line after the Knicks' dominant 4-1 NBA Finals win over the Spurs in 2026.

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Finals wrapped up a Knicks-led gentleman's sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, much of the conversation has shifted to evaluating Victor Wembanyama after a self-destructive postseason debut. When the final buzzer sounded in Game 5, the 7-foot-4 French phenom skipped the traditional handshake line and headed straight for the locker room.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the New York Knicks during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Earlier in the series, Wembanyama drew criticism for a dangerously hard foul on Brunson and was later caught on camera laughing in Mitchell Robinson's direction during a heated moment.

When the reality of the loss finally set in, Wembanyama chose not to face the Knicks on the court. His postgame comments did little to clear things up, as he largely sidestepped questions about the walk-off.mixed martial arts It's not so much Green's lack of self-awareness that is astonishing; it's that he actually has something to offer the young Wemby when it comes to proper conduct.

On the latest episode of"The Draymond Green Show,", the Warriors veteran didn't hold back when discussing Wembanyama's decision to skip the handshake line.

"You gotta look them in the face. By the way, if you leave the court and you don't look me in my face and I just beat you, I actually know that I own you forever because you couldn't look me in the face.

"Win or lose, part of being a professional is facing the outcome. Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in front of Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

By leaving the floor immediately, Wembanyama gave critics an easy target and allowed the story to become about his temperament rather than theHis appeal is now fair game for discussion. Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors react during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. , on March 21, 2026.





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