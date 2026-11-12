Warriors star Stephen Curry out at least two weeks with torn oblique muscle

Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks with a torn oblique muscle suffered in the Warriors loss to the Rockets. The injury means the two-time MVP will sit out at least six games.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks because of a torn oblique muscle, the team announced Thursday. The injury occurred Wednesday night in Houston during the Warriors 115-108 loss to the Rockets.

Curry, 38, was hurt in the first quarter. He made a 3-pointer, his only basket of the game, with about seven and a half minutes left in the period. He put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot. He then walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed to the locker room.

Also read Stephen Curry Out of Warriors Game vs Rockets with Abdominal Injury

Curry Suffers Torn Oblique Muscle

Curry appeared to be in pain and walked gingerly while holding his right side as he left the court. The Warriors said he would be reevaluated in two weeks. An MRI exam revealed the abdominal tear, and the team noted the injury can take longer to heal. Kerr called the concern level high.

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The two-week timetable means Curry will miss at least six games, starting with a matchup at San Antonio on Friday. Golden State is 8-4 this season but has gone 1-2 in games where Curry either did not play or had to leave early because of injury. Curry has been on pace for one of the best seasons of his 18-year career.

Entering Wednesday night, he was averaging 30.6 points per game, the second-best mark in the NBA, on 45.7% shooting from 3-point range, a career-best. In 10 games this season he is scoring 27.8 points per game, though that average dropped after he scored only three points in 5 1/2 minutes on Wednesday. His absence is a major blow for Golden State.

Warriors Struggle Without Stephen Curry

The Warriors went 13-26 in the 39 games Curry missed last year because of a knee injury, a stretch that ended an eight-game winning streak this season. Houston won Wednesday despite rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stepping up with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Rockets led by nine early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors got 3-pointers from Georges Niang and De'Anthony Melton to cut the lead to 88-85 with about 10 minutes remaining.

Houston then scored the next eight points, capped by an alley-oop dunk and consecutive 3-pointers from Reed Sheppard, to make it 96-85 with under nine minutes to go. Golden State used a 6-0 run, including a four-point play by Brandin Podziemski, to get within five. But back-to-back 3s from Sheppard and Fred VanVleet left Houston up 102-91 midway through the quarter. The Rockets held on for the 115-108 win as Curry watched from the locker room.

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Team Awaits Curry Reevaluation In Two Weeks

Curry is the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. He is making 45.7% of his 3-point tries this season; if that continues, it would be the highest percentage of his career. The Warriors will now have to find ways to win without him as they await his reevaluation in two weeks.