Jayson Tatum missed a chance to beat the Warriors at the buzzer. Jimmy Butler had just the meme for the occasion. After Golden State edged Boston 88-87 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing st…

Jayson Tatum missed a chance to beat the Warriors at the buzzer. Jimmy Butler had just the meme for the occasion. After Golden State edged Boston 88-87 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak, Butler shared an AI spoof casting his old playoff rival as Red, the guy who gets his chain snatched in “Friday.

”Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, right, looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey and guard De’Anthony Melton on Nov. 22, 2026. , neighborhood bully Deebo takes the chain Red’s grandmother gave him while his buddies Craig and Smokey look on. Once Deebo leaves, Red wants to know why neither of them helped. When he finally makes a run for his car, his friends have a pretty good idea where he’s headed.

Also read Celtics' Losing Streak Hits 4 as Jayson Tatum Goes Cold vs. Warriors: 3 Things the Box Score Won't Tell You

An AI-generated “Friday” spoof depicts Jayson Tatum patting Draymond Green on the shoulder as Brandin Podziemski sits beside him. , Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski take Craig and Smokey’s spots on the porch. Tatum, in his green No. 0 Celtics jersey, pats Green on the shoulder before taking off for the hatchback with Red’s funny little run. The camera cuts back to Green, mouth hanging open.

Tatum had a few reasons to want that final minute in San Francisco back. He missed a free throw that would have tied the game with 56 seconds left, then missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play. Hugo González gave Boston one more chance by stripping Green, but Tatum’s contested 16-footer missed at the horn.

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Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 smile during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. Tatum finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Boston dropped its fourth straight. Podziemski led Golden State with 18 points and seven rebounds. Butler and Tatum met in three Eastern Conference finals in four years during Butler’s time in Miami.

Back then, getting the last word on Tatum could take Butler seven games. On Sunday, all it took was an Instagram post. Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, right, looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey and guard De'Anthony Melton on Nov. 22, 2026. An AI-generated"Friday" spoof depicts Jayson Tatum patting Draymond Green on the shoulder as Brandin Podziemski sits beside him.

Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 smile during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.