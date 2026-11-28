The Golden State Warriors on Friday released a promising update on Steph Curry's oblique injury, which has held him out of their last six games.

The Golden State Warriors on Friday released a promising update on Steph Curry's oblique injury, which has held him out of their last six games.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks to reporters before Golden State’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Moda Center.for his oblique abdominal tearCurry will be re-evaluated again on Wednesday, Dec. 2, putting him out through at least Golden State's matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Dec. 1. After that game, the Warriors' schedule remains up in the air, depending on the outcome of Friday's final games of NBA Cup group play.

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The star guard already has missed six games since sustaining the injury early in the team's Nov. 11 game against the Houston Rockets, and Curry will miss at least three more, including Friday's NBA Cup matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.