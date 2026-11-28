The Golden State Warriors have said Stephen Curry will miss additional games as he continues to recover from an oblique injury.

The Golden State Warriors will have to wait a bit longer before they'll have two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry back on the court. ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Friday that Curry will miss at least three more games for Golden State.

According to Slater, the 12-time All-Star guard will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, following the Warriors' game Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. Curry suffered an oblique injury earlier this month and didn't travel with the team to Portland for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. He has been working with the Warriors' lead medical decision-maker, Rick Celebrini, and will also miss a game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

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Earlier this month, the Warriors guard exited his team's game against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter. After an MRI, Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear. It was also reported that he would be out for at least two weeks. More news: LeBron James Records Historic First Triple-Double in 76ers Win vs Heat The Warriors have won their past two games without Curry, including an 88-87 win over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics last Sunday.