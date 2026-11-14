Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Struggles in Blowout Loss to Spurs

Yaxel Lendeborg had the worst game of his NBA career, scoring three points on 1-of-13 shooting with a minus-40 rating in the Golden State Warriors' 123-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

A dejected Yaxel Lendeborg shouldered the blame, perhaps unfairly, for the Golden State Warriors' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg speaks to reporters following Golden State’s 123-85 loss vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Frost Bank Center.

SAN ANTONIO – Steph Curry in two thrilling games against the San Antonio Spurs last season scored a combined 95 points in a three-day span. That kind of rough reality was especially true for Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who easily had the worst game of his NBA career thus far. Lendeborg scored a career-low three points on 1-of-13 shooting and was a minus-40 in 23 minutes. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić wasn’t Lendeborg’s real welcome to the NBA moment.

Also read Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski set to give Warriors a glimpse at post-Steph Curry era

Playing without Curry against Victor Wembanyama and the defending Western Conference champions, who came into the night on a 10-game win streak, was. The game was over in the opening minutes. San Antonio raced out to an 18-0 lead, which is the most points the Warriors have ever allowed before scoring since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in the 1997-98 season.

With Lendeborg sitting at his locker with a towel draped over his head, director of player development/assistant coach Everett Dayton tried his best to console the young forward. The two work together individually, and it’s Dayton who takes Lendeborg through his pregame routine. His message was what the rest of the coaching staff and Warriors teammates are trying to relay to their prized rookie: It’s a long season, and games like these only can be good for the long haul.

Lendeborg wasn’t being dismissive. He was just dejected as someone who is competitive to the core and harshly hard on himself.

“Ain't gonna lie, I don't even … I don't have nothing to learn, bro,” Lendeborg said in response to reporters. “We got the s–t beat out of us. I don't know what to learn, man. I was flustered the entire game, man.

Couldn't make a damn layup. A layup. I don't really … I don't even know, man. ”he needs to “start thinking more like an alpha dog rather than a beta” with an injured Curry sidelined.

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Even he would say he played more like a gamma, omega or however low a blowout loss like that can go. But he wasn’t alone. Not at all. This was a collectively bad night and reality check for all without Curry as Lendeborg shoulders the blame.

“It looks like he put fear in all of our hearts,” Lendeborg said of Wembanyama. “Nobody wanted to go into the paint. Nobody wanted to get their shot blocked by him. We were all just doing a bunch of weak-ass floaters, and it wasn't our game.

I mean, I don't know how many of us work on those, especially me. I shot like seven of them, bro, in a row. I've never worked on a floater since like JUCO. ” When asked if it was even harder to score on Wembanyama than he realized going into the game, Lendeborg continued to express frustration with himself.

“He's skinnier than me,” Lendeborg said. “I just got to go put an elbow on his chest and jump into his body or something. If he blocks it, he blocks it. If not, like, I can't be going up there scared, though.

That’s pretty much what it was. I feel like all of us were kind of scared in a way, but we'll get it next time, I guess. ” From the jump, Lendeborg physically and mentally felt like this wasn’t going to be his night. He missed his first three shots, made a nine-foot floater on his fourth try and then didn’t connect on his final nine shots of the night.

“First shot, in and out. I’m like, yup, it's going to be a bad day.

Next shot, I don't even know what it was. I think I airballed a floater, something like that. Man, once that air-ball happens on the floater, it's like yeah man, it's over for the rest of the game. So I was pissed off.

Tried three more floaters. I made one, missed the other ones. I mean, I don't know what the hell was going on with me, man. But couldn't make a shot.

I was 1-for-13, so you know that’s pretty much just ass with everything.

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“It was an awful performance by me. I let everybody on this team down. I don't know what else I got to do. F–k.

” Lendeborg entered Friday night averaging 21.7 points per game on 51.8-percent shooting. In his previous three games without Curry, he scored 26, 37 and 25 points. But two of those games were against the five-win Phoenix Suns and the three-win LA Clippers. Those two teams are not on the Spurs' level.

Neither are the Warriors without Curry. At least not when trying to turn the page in his absence 48 hours after seeing him hold his right side and then later learn he’s out for the foreseeable future. The most points Lendeborg lost by last season for the national champion Michigan Wolverines was eight. The most he lost by in his two seasons at UAB was 23.

Losing by 15 points more than that is a sting he says he can’t forget.

“They keep saying it's like 70 games left, or 70 more games. I'm not going to forget this ever,” Lendeborg says.

“I don't remember the last time I got beat by 70. The whole entire game, no kind of hope at all. It felt helpless out there, golly. So yeah, I can't really hear much of what they're saying right now.

I'm cooked right now. ” Since the Warriors selected Lendeborg at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NBA draft, he has brought a refreshingly honest attitude. He also has admitted it’s really tough for him not to dwell on the bad. It’s a lesson he is going to have to learn over the grind of an 82-game season.

Friday night was just the 13th NBA game Lendeborg has played. He might feel like the loss is his fault, but that’s far from the truth. The entire starting five produced 11 points in the first half while shooting 14.8 percent. One game after scoring 22 points as Lendeborg’s running mate in Houston, Brandin Podziemski provided only eight points on 2-of-10 shooting in San Antonio.

Role players like De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford, Gui Santos and Georges Niang have been virtually invisible the last two games, resulting in two losses coming off an eight-game win streak. The Warriors have two days without a game before playing the Pelicans in New Orleans, whom they beat by 51 points last Monday night.

“One game, and we ran into a hot team that played a great game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So, we move forward quickly. ”