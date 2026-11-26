Golden State Warriors coach spoke on 95.7 The Game's 'Willard & Dibs' and evaluated rookie Yaxel Lendeborg's growth over the last few weeks.

Golden State Warriors coach spoke on 95.7 The Game's"Willard & Dibs" and evaluated rookie Yaxel Lendeborg's growth over the last few weeks. On “Dubs Talk,” Bonta Hill, Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson share concerns about rookie Yaxel Lendeborg after Golden State’s 0-5 road trip.in a Nov. 11 game against the Houston Rockets, and the team lost five straight before beating the Boston Celtics on Sunday at Chase Center.

, forcing players like rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to step up. The former Michigan Wolverine star's debut NBA season has been a mixed bag, but he has shown promise. Coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's"Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday and evaluated Lendeborg's maturation throughout the season, especially in Curry's absence..

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“It’s very different when Steph’s not out there and he’s going through it in terms of having the best defenders on him and having defenses prepared for him. So it’s a different scenario. ” Lendeborg, who has played in all 17 games so far this season, was added to the injury report with an illness ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.