Warriors roll to sixth straight victory, Curry scorches Heat as Splash Bros reunite

Curry cooks the Heat in second half, Warriors win sixth in a row

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry hangs on the rim while warming up before the start of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. on a nasty cut midway through the first quarter, deking him on the same move the two terrorized the league with for over a decade together. But he smoked the layup against his teammate of 11 years, one of eight misses he suffered in the first half. It was another slow start.

Also read Warriors-Heat Injury Report Reveals Game Statuses for Giannis, Santos, Williams

But just like after he took just one shot against the Nuggets in late October, or after going just 2 of 7 on Monday against Phoenix, Curry turned it up in the third quarter of Golden State’s 120-100 victory over the Heat at Chase Center on Thursday. Curry scored 14 points in the third after going just 2 of 10 in the first half, and finished with 29 points in just 28 minutes as the Warriors figured out Miami’s zone defense and ran off their sixth victory in a row.

Along the way, he passed Oscar Robertson for 17th all-time on the NBA’s scoring list by scoring his 16,711th point on a 3-pointer. Despite Curry’s slow start, the Warriors were tied 53-53 at halftime. They received big contributions from multiple players. Gary Payton scored nine and Georges Niang put up 10 as the bench combined to score 51.

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Will Richard scored 10 in a surprise start while Brandin Podziemski had another well-rounded performance with nine points and six rebounds. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg put up 17 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points and 14 rebounds while Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins scored just two points on 1 of 6 shooting.

Golden State Warriors’ De'Anthony Melton drives past Miami Heat's Klay Thompson in the first quarter of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. , on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted during the prgame press conference that as odd as it was to see Thompson and Wiggins in another uniform, such is life in the NBA for all but a handful of lifers.

But even though Thompson and Wiggins have made several appearances in San Francisco since leaving the Bay Area, the hometown crowd still welcomed them back. Thompson, who received loud cheers during his pregame introduction, stepped foot in Chase Center playing like the flamethrower who once made an NBA-record 14 3-pointers as a member of the Warriors. He scored 30 points and buried the game-winner against the Clippers on Wednesday, the latest in a string of high-scoring performances.

“He’s shooting the ball well right now, and the last few games, they bring him off screens, you know, just like we did,” Kerr said pregame. Thompson could not reach those same shooting heights against the Warriors, but he did finish with 11 points. Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is fouled by Golden State Warriors’ Charles Bassey in the second quarter of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. , on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

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Draymond Green and Al Horford might not fly around like they did as 20-somethings in the 2010s, but both Warriors bigs were able to make positive contributions against the Heat’s star duo of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. It was a bit of redemption for Green, who was ejected from Monday’s game against Phoenix after throwing Khaman Maluach to the floor and grabbing Dillon Brooks.

Green put up 11 assists – his best being a fullcourt pass to Curry for a layup – and made sure to challengeMiami’s MVP candidate Antetokounmpo anytime he tried to drive into the paint. Green also had five rebounds Horford put in eight points and four rebounds in 18 minutes. His best play? A shocking reverse putback layup from the 40-year-old in the third quarter.