Warriors rocked by major Stephen Curry injury news after 8-4 start

Stephen Curry injury update: MRI results upend the Warriors’ November plans and push a rookie into the spotlight.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has an “oblique abdominal tear,” the team said Nov. 12, and he won’t be reassessed for two weeks.

That timeline guarantees he’ll sit out at least six games for a club that opened 8-4 on the strength of eight consecutive wins, a streak the Houston Rockets snapped 115-108 on Nov. 11. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, already Golden State’s go-to scorer whenever Curry sits, now carries a much heavier load. Reserve point guard Brandon Williams said he hasn’t been handed a return date for a hamstring strain sustained two nights earlier against New Orleans.

Also read Warriors Lose 115-108 After Stephen Curry Exit; Lendeborg and Cryer Shine Amid Roster Crisis

Draymond Green didn’t downplay the blow in Houston.

“I mean, obviously, when he’s out, it changes a lot,” Green said. Curry grimaced and grabbed at the right side of his abdomen early in the opening quarter, then retreated to the back with Drew Yoder, Golden State’s director of medical services, during the Warriors’ first timeout with 6:25 remaining. He never returned. Head coach Steve Kerr, still awaiting MRI results, said Curry felt a tweak in his midsection and had never dealt with this type of injury.

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“Concern is high, but I have no idea the extent of the injury,” Kerr said. Curry reassured teammates at halftime before leaving for imaging.

“We talked to him at halftime,” shooting guard Will Richard said. “He made sure to let everyone know he was okay. ” In his 18th season, the two-time MVP entered the Houston game averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 50.3% shooting from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range. Three points across six minutes dropped that to 27.8 points in 26.3 minutes per game, with 50-46-99 splits.

Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Rockets, and Brandin Podziemski chipped in 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. The rookie is averaging 21.7 points over 12 career games, while Podziemski, off to his finest start as a pro, figures to get extra shots. The five-game road trip resumes Nov. 13 in San Antonio, followed by New Orleans on Nov. 16 and a back-to-back in Dallas and Memphis on Nov. 18 and 19.

Boston visits Nov. 22, and Sacramento comes in Nov. 25, one day before Curry’s two-week checkpoint.guarantees he’ll sit out at least six games for a club that opened 8-4 on the strength of eight consecutive wins, a streak the Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, already Golden State’s go-to scorer whenever Curry sits, now carries a much heavier load. Reserve point guard Brandon Williams said he hasn’t been handed a return date for a hamstring strain sustained two nights earlier against New Orleans.

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Curry grimaced and grabbed at the right side of his abdomen early in the opening quarter, then retreated to the back with Drew Yoder, Golden State’s director of medical services, during the Warriors’ first timeout with 6:25 remaining. He never returned. Head coach Steve Kerr, still awaiting MRI results, said Curry felt a tweak in his midsection and had never dealt with this type of injury.

“We talked to him at halftime,” shooting guard Will Richard said. “He made sure to let everyone know he was okay. ” In his 18th season, the two-time MVP entered the Houston game averaging 30.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 50.3% shooting from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range. Three points across six minutes dropped that to 27.8 points in 26.3 minutes per game, with 50-46-99 splits.

Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds against the Rockets, and Brandin Podziemski chipped in 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. The rookie is averaging 21.7 points over 12 career games, while Podziemski, off to his finest start as a pro, figures to get extra shots. The five-game road trip resumes Nov. 13 in San Antonio, followed by New Orleans on Nov. 16 and a back-to-back in Dallas and Memphis on Nov. 18 and 19.

Boston visits Nov. 22, and Sacramento comes in Nov. 25, one day before Curry’s two-week checkpoint.