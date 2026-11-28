The Warriors evaluated Steph Curry Friday.

While there is not a firm timeline for his return, he will be re-evaluated next Wednesday and has started individual Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, confers with head coach Steve Kerr during an NBA basketball game in Denver, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Across 10 games this season, Curry averaged 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds. The Warriors were 7-3 when Curry was healthy. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after being fouled while driving to the rim in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Denver.

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Steph Curry warms up before a season-opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.38-year-old tore his oblique in the first quarter of a Nov. 11 loss to the Rocketswith the oblique injury, but the Warriors have recently shown some resilience to his absence with wins over the Kings and Celtics. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, confers with head coach Steve Kerr during an NBA basketball game in Denver, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.