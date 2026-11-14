Warriors instant analysis: Steph Curry-less Golden State mauled by Spurs

The Warriors were demolished in every phase of the game in their first game since Curry’s injury

SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes for a rebound against Golden State Warriors in the first half of a Emirates Cup game at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. could only watch as Steph Castle launched a pass toward the rim.

Also read Steph Curry's Influence Could Define Beginning of Cardinals' New Era

Green had been switched onto the perimeter in transition, and behind him remained a disjointed andA combination of 6-foot-3 Will Richard and 6-2 De’Anthony Melton were also relegated to the role of spectators as the 7-5 Victor Wembanyama reverse dunked in the final two points of an unanswered 18 point run to begin the Emirates Cup game.watching the game somewhere in the Bay Area after flying back in the afternoon, the Warriors were demolished by the host Spurs 123-85 and became San Antonio’s 11th victory in a row. The Warriors have now lost two consecutive games after winning eight in a row.

Yaxel Lendeborg had declared pregame that he knew he had to be the “alpha” for the Warriors while Curry recovered from Wednesday’s oblique tear that will sideline him for at least two weeks. His debut in that role could not have gone worse. After averaging 21.7 points per game across the first 12 games of the season, he finally played a game where he looked like a rattled rookie.

Advertisement

Lendeborg put up just three points on 1 of 13 shooting, turned the ball over three times and had even more defensive lapses. His teammates were not much better. Brandin Podziemski was 2 of 10 from the field, and De’Anthony Melton connected on just 3 of 11 shots. Draymond Green did an alright job of keeping Wembanyama from detonating as a scorer.

Wembanyama entered the game averaging 30.3 points and 4.4 blocks per game, and finished the night with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. But Green’s most notable moment was when he received a flagrant foul midway through the second quarter. Wembanyama crashed the glass as Dylan Harper shot and made a 3-pointer, and Green slammed into his back with a full speed run up. Green did not play in the second half.

Steph Castle scored 32 points in 25 minutes, making five 3-pointers and throwing down a series of impressive dunks.for several hours on Friday afternoon and evening, travel to New Orleans on Saturday. They will then play at the Pelicans on Monday.