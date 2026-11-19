Yaxel Lendeborg was routed by his former Michigan teammate and coach as the Warriors played third consecutive game without Curry

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, makes a pass as Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

spent Tuesday night as Morez Johnson’s gracious guest at the Mavericks’ rookie’s Dallas-area penthouse, enjoying dinner with his“Morez’s place is really nice, and I had to brag to him about how much he’s making,” Lendeborg told the Bay Area News Group during Wednesday’s shootaround, alluding to the fact that Johnson is making $500,000 more than him this season.

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“It’s kind of a little joke we have going on. ” Dusty May, who coached both at Michigan before making the jump to Dallas, was happy to hear their bond had lived on since college. Johnson, a much less talkative young man than Lendeborg, had nothing to say about their dinner. Now seven months removed from their time as teammates on Michigan’s national championship-winning team, Lendeborg joked to reporters that he actually had the upper hand on Johnson and May.

“I know they ran one play that we did last year, so I’m probably gonna try to cheat on that later on,” Lendeborg said. In the showdown of former Michigan colleagues, Yaxel Lendeborg and his Warriors were obliterated by Johnson Jr. and May’s Mavs 116-94 as Golden State lost its fourth game in a row. After a competitive first half that saw the Warriors trail only 62-49, everything fell apart in the third quarter.

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Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 54 points, helped the Mavericks outscore the Steph Curry-less Warriors 16-4 to begin the third. The Warriors offense equaled its output from the last two first quarters combined over its first 12 minutes in Dallas, scoring 25 points. Lendeborg finished with X points while Johnson had just 13 points, but it were May’s Mavericks who got the last laugh.

Warriors reserve guard Will Richard was another bright spot, flying around despite playing with a torn UCL in his left thumb and providing 18 points and three steals with tenacious defense. But without Curry, the Warriors simply lacked the firepower to compete with a desperate Mavericks team that had lost three in a row. The Warriors have not surpassed 100 points in each of their last three games. The Warriors will finish their road trip in Memphis on Friday.

Draymond Green will sit for rest purposes, while Al Horford will play.