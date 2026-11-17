Stephen Curry and injured teammates could not stop San Antonio Spurs' 11-game win streak. The Warriors drop 123-85, extending their struggles this season.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a devastating 123-85 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, handing the Spurs their 11th consecutive victory and leaving Golden State winless in NBA Cup play. The lopsided scoreline underscored the severe impact of injury problems that have plagued the Warriors' roster throughout this challenging period. While the Spurs dominated with balanced scoring, the Warriors were unable to generate consistent offensive momentum against a resilient San Antonio squad.

Stephon Castle Leads Spurs Dominant Victory

Stephon Castle delivered a standout performance for San Antonio, scoring a season-high 32 points to anchor their offensive attack. Teammate Victor Wembanyama contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, solidifying the interior presence that helped control the game. The Spurs controlled the tempo from start to finish, building an insurmountable lead that prevented any serious comeback attempts by Golden State.

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This comprehensive win marks a significant milestone for the Spurs, who continue to climb the standings with their current winning streak. For the Warriors, the loss extends a difficult slide that has seen them struggle against teams with fewer resources but greater health. The margin of defeat highlighted the gap in execution and depth between the two franchises on this particular night.

Stephen Curry Injury Halts Warriors Momentum

Warriors star Stephen Curry was sidelined for at least two weeks after sustaining a torn oblique muscle during the contest. The injury is a major blow to Golden State, particularly as Curry was on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of his 18-year career with the franchise. Missing their all-time 3-point leader disrupts the offensive flow and spacing that the team relies upon heavily.

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Curry had already exited earlier in the game due to right abdominal soreness, forcing the Warriors to play most of the contest without their primary scorer. The absence of Curry's playmaking and shooting range allowed the Spurs to defend other threats with greater impunity. This injury mirrors previous struggles the team has faced when their star guard has been unavailable for extended periods.

Roster Depth Exposed by Multiple Injuries

The Warriors are navigating a critical phase of the season with a depleted roster, as other key contributors also face health uncertainties. Center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out indefinitely due to a health issue and will miss the upcoming Hawaii training camp. General Manager Mike Dunleavy provided no specific details regarding the nature of the problem but indicated it was not necessarily a long-term concern at this stage.

Additionally, the team has had to manage minutes carefully for other players dealing with minor ailments. The accumulation of injuries has forced coaches to rely on younger players and bench depth, who have shown flashes of promise but lack the consistency of the veteran stars. This lack of depth was evident in the Warriors' inability to close out games or maintain leads against determined opponents like the Spurs.

Coaching Uncertainty and Future Outlook

Off the court, uncertainty surrounds the leadership of the franchise, with Head Coach Steve Kerr publicly contemplating his future. Kerr suggested that all coaching jobs have an expiration date, noting that he is considering his options after the recent conclusion of the season's playoff race. This comment adds a layer of complexity to the team's rebuilding efforts and strategic planning for the upcoming offseason.

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Despite the current struggles, the organization has secured Curry's long-term future with a two-year contract extension worth $116 million, keeping him through the 2028-29 season. This financial commitment highlights the team's belief in Curry's ability to lead them back to contention. However, immediate success remains elusive as they try to integrate new pieces and manage health issues while competing in a tough Western Conference.