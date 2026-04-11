Warriors Cut Kristaps Porzingis Pay Amid Trade Deadlock And Career Uncertainty

Golden State has halted semimonthly payments on Kristaps Porzingis $20 million salary while he remains away from the team, and the 31-year-old center may retire.

The Golden State Warriors have officially stopped delivering semimonthly payments to Kristaps Porzingis, effectively withholding his $20 million salary for the current season. This decisive action by the franchise confirms that the 31-year-old center is not rendering services while he remains away from the team. The halt in payments comes as Porzingis continues to deal with recurring symptoms tied to Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, known as POTS.

League sources indicate that the organization has ruled Porzingis ineligible for pay because he has not taken the floor this season and may never play another NBA game. He stepped away from the team just before training camp began this offseason due to health concerns. The Warriors are now permitted to move Porzingis and his contract at any point before the Feb. 11 trade deadline without continuing these financial obligations.

Also read Warriors not paying Porzingis amid absence from team

The team will continue exhausting all available trade avenues as Porzingis leans toward ending his NBA career. The Warriors have no current plans to void the contract, which preserves their flexibility in roster construction. It remains unclear whether Porzingis will challenge the decision to withhold his salary, but league sources indicate he is not actively disputing it right now.

The NBA Players' Association also has no plans to dispute the lack of payments if the situation remains unresolved. If Porzingis decides to file a grievance, what has already become an ugly saga could get even worse. He and his representatives appear focused on other avenues for resolution rather than engaging in a legal battle over unpaid wages.

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NBA salary cap expert Bobby Marks noted that Porzingis is effectively forfeiting approximately $218,341 for every game missed. That loss accumulates rapidly and places substantial pressure on the player to reach a resolution. The goal is to find a path forward, whether through a return to the court, a trade that might facilitate a buyout, or retirement.

Absorbing Porzingis and his near-expiring deal would allow a rival team to move salary out, save money, and clear a roster spot via a buyout. That dynamic would give the big man a chance to recoup some of his lost wages, creating a win-win scenario if a trade can be finalized. However, the Warriors are aware that finding such a partner will not be straightforward.

Despite appearing in just 74 total games over the last two seasons while battling health issues, the Warriors opted to sign Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million extension during the offseason. Only three million dollars of his salary for the 2027-28 season is guaranteed. That structure makes it easier for the Warriors to trade him without incurring significant long-term financial burdens.

The one element providing some hope is that he is on a valuable expiring contract. The Warriors are still trying to trade the 31-year-old despite it seeming unlikely another team would want a player owed $20 million who might retire. Analysts suggest ideal timing for such a deal could come around mid-December.

This timing would allow an incoming player to be re-aggregated with other contracts before the February deadline. This situation is reminiscent of past challenges faced by the franchise, such as the injury to guard De Anthony Melton two seasons ago. That incident similarly led to a series of roster moves that ultimately benefited the team.

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The Warriors traded an injured player for a veteran guard who was later flipped to acquire a star wing. The organization hopes to replicate that successful model with Porzingis, aiming to add a serviceable frontcourt player on an expiring contract. Porzingis has been absent for the entirety of the current season due to a personal medical issue.

Porzingis addressed speculation about his health in an Oct. 14 post on X, speaking about online rumors involving internet doctors. He stated that he is working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. He added that he is getting better and better, though the timeline for a return remains uncertain.

There is speculation about Porzingis contemplating an end to his NBA career. The immediate focus remains on managing his contract and finding a suitable trade partner. Porzingis has earned more than $253 million in the NBA since making his debut as a New York Knick in 2015.

Looking ahead, a swift resolution appears unlikely. Porzingis and the Warriors will probably part ways at some point, but the timeline remains uncertain. The franchise is prepared to navigate this extended period of uncertainty, maintaining trade flexibility and keeping options open.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on whether a suitable trade partner emerges or if Porzingis ultimately decides to retire. The outcome will have significant implications for the Warriors roster construction and financial strategy in the coming years. For now, the team continues to balance its commitment to the player with the need to remain competitive.