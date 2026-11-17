The absence of Stephen Curry is being felt across the Warriors roster.

On Monday night, the Warriors suffered their second consecutive blowout loss, dropping 115-94 to the lowly Pelicans, and Steve Kerr was well aware that his “starting lineup didn’t seem to have a lot of juice.

” “We’re gonna have to change some combinations and find some things that work for us,” Kerr said.

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“We got some good looks early and it was one of those nights where shots didn’t go, and it felt like that really deflated us. ”The Warriors already found themselves staring at a gaping hole from the moment the game started, being outscored 35-11 by the end of the first quarter.

New Orleans nearly doubled their lead by halftime as Golden State trailed 61-36 by the end of the first half.were the only players in the Warriors’ starting five who scored double-digit points, as LJ Cryer finished with seven while Draymond Green had two and Al Horford didn’t log a single point. Near the end of the game, Lendeborg was seen sitting on Golden State’s bench, looking dejected after putting together a performance where he did everything he could to help the team win, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

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“He fought his way back. The second half, he did a much better job attacking,” Kerr said.

“I thought the game, at the start of the third quarter, it felt like how it should’ve started. ” Golden State scored 29 points in the third and fourth quarters, and Kerr said he felt like he saw the energy that the team was missing when the game started.

“The ball was moving. We were diving on the pick and roll, pulling the defense in,” Kerr said.

“First half, we were just on the perimeter, launching. ” Kerr went on to say that as the team adjusts to playing without Curry, they will need to find some lineup creations that will work.

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“I’m looking for a force of cutting. Playing with a sense of urgency. The connection that starts when the ball starts to move off of those cuts,” Kerr said.