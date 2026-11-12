Stephen Curry Suffers Season-Ending Oblique Tear Against Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered an oblique tear in November 2026. This injury extends his absence through early December, elevating Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton as essential fantasy basketball assets for managers.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sustained a significant right oblique abdominal tear during the team's 115-108 defeat to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The injury occurred in the first quarter after just six minutes of play, prompting an immediate exit for the superstar due to right-sided soreness. This diagnosis ends his 2026-27 season run and triggers a mandatory re-evaluation period that guarantees his absence for at least the next seven games.

The Warriors officially confirmed the severity of Curry's condition on Thursday, November 12, 2026, following magnetic resonance imaging results that revealed the tear. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated that the athlete had never experienced an injury of this specific nature before, highlighting the unusual and concerning aspect of the diagnosis. The two-week re-evaluation timeline means Curry is scheduled to miss the upcoming NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, with no definitive return date established for early December.

Also read Warriors Lose 115-108 After Stephen Curry Exit; Lendeborg and Cryer Shine Amid Roster Crisis

Brandin Podziemski emerges as the primary beneficiary of Curry's absence, stepping into the role of primary ball-handler and offensive initiator for the foreseeable future. In the two previous games where Curry sat out this season, Podziemski thrived by averaging 16.8 points over 33.0 minutes per night, proving he can handle the increased usage rate. He will now have ample opportunities to create for teammates and hunt shots from beyond the arc as the Warriors adjust their offensive structure without their central perimeter scorer.

De'Anthony Melton is positioned to lock down a starting backcourt spot, having already seen significant action when Curry exited against the Rockets. Melton offers valuable multi-week fantasy value through elite steal rates, secondary playmaking, and consistent three-point shooting. While he cannot replicate Curry's high-volume scoring, his starter-level minutes provide a reliable floor for fantasy managers looking to replace the lost points from the league's top shooter.

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The Warriors are already navigating a depleted roster, dealing with concurrent injuries to key contributors such as Jimmy Butler, Brandon Williams, and Gary Payton II. This compounding factor forces the coaching staff to redistribute a massive share of usage rate, three-point volume, and playmaking duties among the remaining healthy rotation players. The ripple effect extends beyond the backcourt, impacting how the frontcourt operates in terms of spacing and offensive efficiency without Curry's trademark off-ball gravity to draw defensive attention.

Curry's absence removes the centerpiece of the Golden State offense, significantly altering the statistical landscape for the remainder of November. Through 10 games in the 2026-27 season, he had been carrying a heavy offensive load, averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per contest. The redistribution of these possessions creates immediate upside for guards and wings, transforming players who were previously short-term streaming options into must-roster assets in standard leagues.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg also benefits from the shifted dynamic, with his status as a focal point of the Warriors' attack cemented by Curry's two-week absence. As the Rookie of the Year candidate, Lendeborg continues to put together a standout campaign, but the increased spacing and altered defensive assignments caused by the backcourt changes further enhance his opportunities. Fantasy managers must adjust their lineups immediately, as the high risk of aggravation means Curry will not be rushed back before the two-week mark.

Draymond Green is expected to see a shift in production rather than availability, likely operating as the offensive hub more frequently. This change should lead to a probable uptick in his touches, potential assists, and assist percentage as he handles more playmaking responsibilities. However, the loss of Curry's spacing also removes easy offensive reads and open driving lanes, potentially capping Green's scoring ceiling despite the assist boost.

Not every Warriors player automatically gains value from Curry's injury, as the loss of floor spacing affects shooting efficiency across the board. Opposing defenses can now load up on Golden State's remaining perimeter shooters without fear of Curry drawing double-teams from thirty feet. This defensive adjustment may lead to lower field-goal percentages and higher turnover rates for role players who previously benefited from his gravitational pull on the defense.

Fantasy basketball managers must react swiftly to these roster changes, with Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg emerging as top add targets if available on waivers. De'Anthony Melton represents a solid hold for those needing steady minutes and peripheral stats like steals and threes. Draymond Green remains a reliable roster piece, though his value is now tied more to playmaking volume than scoring output.

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The immediate impact of this injury reshapes the Warriors' early-season trajectory and fantasy landscape. With Curry sidelined for a minimum of seven games, the team must rely on an expanded rotation to maintain competitiveness. The coaching staff will need to carefully manage minutes for key players like Melton and Podziemski to prevent burnout during this challenging stretch.

As the Warriors prepare for the critical NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the absence of their greatest player will be felt deeply. The team's ability to adapt its offensive体系 will determine how they fare in the coming weeks. Every possession will carry extra weight as the squad attempts to compensate for the loss of their primary scoring threat.

The medical staff will closely monitor Curry's recovery over the next two weeks, with daily updates expected regarding his progress. While the initial timeline suggests a minimum absence, the unique nature of oblique tears means the return date could extend further. Patience will be required from both the team and fantasy managers as they navigate this uncertain period.

Golden State's front office will likely look to utilize the remaining healthy rotation players to maximize their potential during this hiatus. The opportunity for young players like Lendeborg to showcase their skills on a larger stage provides a silver lining for the franchise. Their performance could have long-term implications for the team's future strategy and roster construction.

The sports world is watching closely to see how the Warriors respond to this significant setback. Their resilience and tactical adjustments will be tested in the immediate future. The outcome of this injury slump will serve as a benchmark for the team's depth and character during the 2026-27 season.