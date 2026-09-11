Warriors Guard Will Richard Suffers Torn Ligament, Ruled Out Indefinitely After Pelicans Game

Golden State Warriors second-year guard Will Richard has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and is out indefinitely, though the injury is to his non-shooting hand and could require about six weeks of recovery.

The Golden State Warriors have announced that guard Will Richard has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. This significant injury occurred during Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center in San Francisco. The team has not yet provided a specific timeline for his treatment or his expected return to the court.

Richard was added to the injury list on Sunday night prior to the matchup with the Pelicans. However, the diagnosis confirms that his absence will extend far beyond that single game. Medical experts indicate that such injuries typically require surgery with a recovery period of approximately six weeks.

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This injury is not uncommon among high-level NBA players who place extreme stress on their hands and thumbs. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for the Warriors, who are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Richard has been a valuable rotation piece during this recent surge in team performance.

The 23-year-old guard had been playing well since a slow start to the season. He carved out a consistent role in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation system. Richard was even in the starting lineup for two of the team's past three games before this setback.

He attempted only one shot in 12 minutes during Saturday's victory over the Orlando Magic. He showed no outward signs of injury or discomfort during that performance. His sudden appearance on the injury report heading into Monday night came as a complete surprise to the organization.

Richard has been a small but important part of the team's recent turnaround efforts. Although he has scored in double figures only twice this season, he has earned praise for his hustle and high basketball IQ. His energy and defensive awareness have been crucial off the bench.

In 17.2 minutes per game, Richard has been averaging 5.1 points for the Warriors. He has made nine of his 21 attempts from 3-point range this season. That performance equates to a respectable 42.9 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc.

He has started three games this season and has played in all 10 contests for Golden State. As a rookie second-round pick last season after winning a national title at Florida, Richard started 21 games. He provided vital energy to a slower veteran team during his debut year.

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He appeared in 69 games as a rookie and started 21 times. He averaged 6.4 points in 20 minutes per game during that initial campaign. His performance cooled down slightly after a very hot start to his professional career.

This season he is averaging 5.1 points per game while filling minutes behind Steph Curry. He also splits time with De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski in the backcourt rotation. Gui Santos recently reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup against the Magic.

Santos had previously missed two games with knee tendinitis before returning to action. He will likely pick up some of Richard's minutes moving forward. The rest of the backcourt minutes will be spread around between Melton, Brandon Williams, LJ Cryer, and Gary Payton II.

Kerr opted to insert Richard into the starting lineup while Santos was forced to miss time. The silver lining for Golden State was that Richard's injury coincided with Santos' return. The team won that game against the Magic, extending their streak to seven games.

Steve Kerr's surprising overtime gambit helped lead the Warriors to that seventh straight win. The team has transformed into a depth-focused approach that has sustained their success. The Warriors are no longer a one-man show anymore, which changes everything for their playoff outlook.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray suffered a similar injury last season. He missed the team's first 15 games of that year due to the same type of ligament damage. This historical comparison suggests Richard could face a similar extended absence.

The Warriors have not announced a timeline for Richard's treatment and recovery process. Golden State was beginning to hit its stride with the seven-game winning streak. Richard had been a small part of that recent success on the court.

His absence will definitely test the team's backcourt depth as they move forward without him. The loss of a reliable rotation player like Richard creates a void in the lineup. The coaching staff must now adjust their strategies to compensate for his departure.

Richard was a key contributor to the team's early season struggles as well as their recent success. His versatility allows him to play multiple positions on the floor. The Warriors will need to find new ways to generate energy and defense in his absence.

The injury list now includes a significant guard who provided reliable minutes for the franchise. The medical staff will determine the exact nature of the surgery required. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see how long the recovery will take.

The Warriors will continue to rely on their depth to maintain their winning ways. The backcourt must step up to fill the gap left by Richard. The next few weeks will be critical for the team's overall trajectory and playoff positioning.

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Richard's potential six-week absence is a major blow to the squad. The team must navigate this challenge without one of their key young players. The coming games will reveal how well the remaining roster can adapt to the change.

The Warriors' ability to maintain their seven-game winning streak will depend on their depth. Every player must now contribute more than they have previously. The coaching staff will need to manage minutes carefully across the roster.

This injury highlights the physical toll of the NBA regular season. Even players who have not shown signs of trouble can suffer sudden injuries. The unpredictability of these health setbacks is a constant concern for all teams.

Richard's development has been impressive since his rookie year. He has shown the ability to stretch defenses and play tough defense. His loss is felt more acutely because of his consistent performance levels.

The team's front office will monitor the situation closely. They will likely look for additional solutions if the recovery takes longer than expected. The coming weeks will determine how this injury impacts their season goals.

Golden State remains focused on winning despite this unexpected setback. The players have shown resilience in the past when facing adversity. They will now need to draw upon that same strength to overcome this current challenge.

The injury report for the next few games will likely reflect this ongoing absence. Richard will not be available for immediate return to action. The team must prepare for a prolonged period without his contributions.

The impact of this injury extends beyond just the statistical loss. It affects team chemistry and on-court dynamics significantly. The adjustments required will test the coaching staff's flexibility.

Richard's career stats show steady improvement and consistent playing time. He has proven to be a reliable asset for the organization. His absence is a significant void that must be filled by others.

The Warriors will need to rely on their veteran leadership and young talent. The combination of experience and energy will be crucial for success. The team's depth will be put to the test in the coming weeks.

This injury serves as a reminder of the physical demands of professional basketball. Players must stay healthy to contribute effectively. The medical staff will work diligently to get Richard back on the court as soon as possible.

The team's performance in Richard's absence will be a key indicator of their resilience. They have shown the ability to adapt to changes before. This current situation will be yet another test of their character and depth.