Brandon Williams is making good progress from a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated Saturday, Nov. 21. The Warriors ruled him out for the final two games of their road trip.

Golden State Warriors reserve guard Brandon Williams is making good progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated on Saturday, Nov. 21, the team announced.

The 26-year-old guard was injured late in the first quarter of a game after a layup, playing less than two minutes before leaving with the left hamstring issue. The Warriors said last Tuesday it was a mild strain and that Williams would be re-evaluated in a week. A team statement provided the latest update: The re-evaluation indicated that Williams is making good progress and has progressed to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated again on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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Williams Sidelined for Road Trip

Williams has been sidelined for the last three games because of the strain. The team ruled him out for the final two games of its current road trip, but his return appears imminent. Since the injury, Williams has participated in shootaround in San Antonio, in practice at Tulane University in New Orleans on Sunday and at shootaround at Dallas on Wednesday morning.

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However, coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that he does not expect Williams to play on the road trip, which ends Thursday. This season, Williams has averaged 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 10 games, including one start, while playing just 16.1 minutes per game. His forays to the basket and blazing speed have made him a fan favorite during the early portion of the season.

Williams signed as a free agent from the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors next opponent, during the offseason. The Warriors will play at Dallas on Wednesday before finishing their five-game road trip in Memphis the next night. The absence of Stephen Curry has made Williams a necessity for the Warriors on offense. Curry, who is dealing with an oblique tear, will be re-evaluated on Thanksgiving.

Warriors Face Challenging Stretch

Golden State has lost three straight games in embarrassing fashion, but Williams returning could aid the team in its efforts to stay competitive. Williams joined the Warriors as a free agent from the Mavericks in the offseason. The 26-year-old guard has appeared in 10 games for Golden State and made one start, averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game.

His speed and ability to attack the basket have made him a fan favorite early in the season. The hamstring injury occurred after a layup late in the first quarter, and he played less than two minutes in that game. The Warriors said last Tuesday that the injury was a mild strain and that Williams would be re-evaluated in a week. The team later ruled him out for the final two games of the road trip.

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Williams has continued to take part in on-court activities with the team. He participated in shootaround in San Antonio, in practice at Tulane University in New Orleans on Sunday and at shootaround at Dallas on Wednesday morning. Kerr said Sunday that he did not expect Williams to play on the road trip, which ends Thursday.

Team Provides Injury Updates

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Williams is making good progress and will be evaluated again on Saturday once the team is back in the Bay Area. Golden State will play at Dallas on Wednesday before finishing its five-game road trip in Memphis the next night. Curry will be re-evaluated on Thanksgiving as he deals with an oblique tear.