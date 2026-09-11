Warriors Host Pelicans Monday With Seven-Game Win Streak; Three New Orleans Players Ruled Out

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans in a key NBA matchup. The Warriors enter on a seven-gaMe winning streak led by Curry's scoring,while the Pelicans gaze to rebound from a loss to the Clippers despite powerful individual performances from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy. Both teams face significant injury challenges ahead of the game.

The Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening in a 2026-27 NBA regular season game. Golden State enters on a seven-game winning streak under head coach Steve Kerr, while New Orleans is missing three players, including forward Trey Murphy III.

The Warriors' most recent victory came on Saturday, a 126-119 win over the Orlando Magic led by Paolo Banchero. Stephen Curry remains the team's top scorer at 31.3 points per game. Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg leads Golden State in rebounds with 7.2 per game, and forward Draymond Green averages a team-high 7.8 assists.

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The Pelicans suffered a 139-123 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and will look to snap a recent slump. Zion Williamson scored 25 points in that defeat. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while guard Jeremiah Fears added 25 points and six rebounds.

New Orleans faces a significant injury setback for this matchup. Forward Trendon Watford (ankle), forward Trey Murphy III (knee) and center Yves Missi (knee) are all out. Without Murphy, the Pelicans lose one of their most productive scorers, which places more responsibility on Williamson and Fears.

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Golden State is also short-handed. Guard Will Richard (thumb), center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and guard Moses Moody (knee) are all out. Guards Gary Payton II and forward Gui Santos are both listed as game-time decisions with knee injuries, so the Warriors will confirm their status before tipoff.

Both coaching staffs will need to rely on backup players and adjust their rotations. The matchup carries extra intrigue because Golden State arrives with momentum while New Orleans is searching for consistency after its recent losses. Curry and Williamson are expected to headline a game that fans from both sides anticipate eagerly.

Fans in the United States have several ways to watch the game. The Fubo app offers free access for many users, and DirecTV provides a free trial that can be canceled within five days. The broadcast is also available through Pelicans.com, Sling TV and YouTube TV.