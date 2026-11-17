Golden State Warriors suffer a third straight loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, extending their losing streak as rookie Yaxel Lendeborg struggles to fill the void left by the injured Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors suffered their third consecutive defeat on November 16, 2026, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The loss extends a humbling slide for the franchise, which has now lost three straight games to the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans. The team continues to struggle to find its identity on the court without its superstar guard Steph Curry.

Impact of Curry Absence on Team Performance

The Warriors are currently navigating a difficult stretch without Steph Curry, who is sidelined due to an oblique injury. To fill the roster gap, Golden State has turned to rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who was expected to provide a spark in the superstar's absence. However, the transition has not gone smoothly, as the team has looked completely lost and disjointed during this period. The contrast between their current struggles and their previous dominance is stark, especially considering they dominated the same Pelicans team just one week prior.

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Lendeborg Stats and Bench Frustration

Yaxel Lendeborg recorded twenty-eight points and eight rebounds during the fourth quarter action, yet he struggled to maintain consistent impact throughout the game. Despite these numbers, the rookie was visibly frustrated on the bench, at one point covering his head with a towel during the fourth quarter. Veteran forward Draymond Green engaged in an extended conversation with the twenty-four-year-old Lendeborg on the sidelines, attempting to offer guidance during another challenging night for the roster. The performance highlighted the immense pressure placed on a player only thirteen games into his professional career.

Contrast with Previous Victory Against Pelicans

On November 9, 2026, the Warriors faced the same New Orleans Pelicans squad with Steph Curry in the lineup and secured a decisive one hundred thirty-eight to eighty-seven victory. That result showcased the team's offensive firepower when their leading scorer is healthy. The inability to replicate that success just seven days later underscores how crucial Curry's presence is to the Golden State system. Without his scoring ability and playmaking, the offense has become predictable and ineffective against defensive schemes that the Pelicans successfully exploited.

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Steve Kerr Calls for Tactical Adjustments

Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the team's difficulties and emphasized the need for immediate tactical changes. He stated that they must change some combinations and find strategies that work for them in the current roster configuration. Kerr noted that while the team got good looks early in the game, shots simply did not fall, leading to a deflated atmosphere in the locker room. The coach's comments reflect a recognition that the current approach is not yielding results and that significant adjustments are required to halt the losing streak.

Draymond Green Addresses Rookie Expectations

Draymond Green addressed the public discourse surrounding Lendeborg's performance, advocating for a realistic perspective on the rookie's role. Green explicitly stated that while the team must depend on him, they need to lower the expectations placed upon his shoulders. He argued that it is unfair to expect a player thirteen games into his career to step into the massive role vacated by a Hall of Fame player like Steph Curry. Green's comments serve as a protective measure for the rookie while highlighting the unique challenge of replacing an elite talent in a short timeframe.

Looking Ahead for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors now face the urgent task of regrouping after this third consecutive loss. The team must determine how to effectively integrate Lendeborg into the rotation without compromising the team's overall defensive and offensive structure. With Curry still sidelined, the coaching staff must find new combinations that can compete at a high level. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the team can stabilize their play and return to the winning form they displayed earlier in the season.