Warriors' Curry Understands Durant's Hesitation Over Reunion

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant had a conversation regarding a potential return to the Golden State Warriors. Durant expressed his reservations, stating that it wasn't the right time. Curry respected Durant's decision and acknowledged the importance of a player genuinely wanting to be on a team.

When the Golden State Warriors explored the possibility of trading for Kevin Durant before the trade deadline , Stephen Curry reached out to his former teammate directly to understand his feelings about leaving the Phoenix Suns for a reunion. Sources revealed to ESPN that Durant conveyed to Curry that a return to the Warriors didn't feel right and wasn't the right time.

Curry emphasized the importance of everyone being fully committed, regardless of past history, stating, 'You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have.' He added, 'And I respect KD. It's all about having peace of mind and happiness.' Curry acknowledged that neither he nor Durant had control over the situation, but stressed the need for a player to genuinely want to be somewhere. 'It's just you want to make sure somebody wants to be somewhere. Other than that, I'm not trying to convince anybody to be somewhere they don't want to be.'Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed understanding for Durant's reluctance. 'I don't blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here,' Kerr said. He noted the criticism Durant faced for joining the Warriors, despite becoming a two-time Finals MVP. 'He took so much s--- for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon.' And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized. Kerr further suggested that if Durant had endorsed the move, it might have changed the narrative. Ultimately, the Warriors opted for a trade with the Miami Heat, acquiring Jimmy Butler before the deadline.





