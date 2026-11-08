Kristaps Porzingis announced that he was stepping away from basketball on Friday

Golden State Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis #7 reacts in the fourth quarter of their NBA game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. Porzingis’ name plate, shoes, assorted items and the blue laundry bag on his chair were all absent when media was allowed into the Warriors’ locker room 75 minutes before their game against the Magic tipped off on Saturday night.that he is stepping away from basketball as he deals with an undisclosed health issue.

Also read Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis to 'step away,' prioritize health

It is not known at this time if his current health issue is related to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome , a chronic autonomic nervous system disorder that has afflicted the 31-year-old in the past.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis wrote in his statement posted Friday. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself.

Advertisement

” Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Warriors this offseason, but only $3 million of the second year is guaranteed. On the eve of training camp, Porzingis told the team he would not be joining them for training camp in Hawaii. Since then, his only known in-person meeting with team personnel occurred midway through the preseason.

A source confirmed to this news organization earlier this week that the Warriors were not paying Porzingis’ salary this season, citing that he was not rendering his services. The Warriors acquired Porzingis in a trade that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta at the deadline in February, and the 7-foot-3 Porzingis played in just 15 games for them the rest of the season as he worked through injuries and a health-related absence.

The Warriors have used a combination of Draymond Green, Al Horford, Charles Bassey and rookie Graham Ike at center without Porzingis in the fold early this season.

“We texted the other day, and we obviously wish him well and are hoping for the best for him,” Kerr said. “He’s made his decision and there’s not a whole lot else to say. ”