The Golden State Warriors are going with their 11th different starting lineup, and their fifth different one in as many games, on Wednesday against the Maverick

The Golden State Warriors are going with their 11th different starting lineup, and their fifth different one in as many games, on Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Charles Bassey will make his second start of the year. He'll join LJ Cryer, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green. The Warriors also announced that Al Horford will be resting Wednesday's game and playing Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, while Green will be doing the opposite. Brandon WIlliams remains out with a hamstring injury, but the team announced that he's made good progress and will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

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His return could come as soon as Sunday against the Celtics, which would be welcome sight. The Warriors have a severe talent drain with all their injuries, but that doesn't excuse how they have started the last two games. They trailed 18-0 against the Spurs, and they followed that up by falling behind 23-2 against the Pelicans. The starting lineup for the Spurs game was De'Anthony Melton, Podz, Will Richard, Lendeborg and Green.

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With Horford unavailable, they had to change the lineup. But it is a minor surprise they are going with Bassey.. Steve Kerr has likely avoided it because of the potential spacing issues with two bigs who don't shoot it well from the perimeter. But there are advantages.

Bassey gives the Warriors a real rim-rolling threat, and the combination of Bassey and Green on defense gives the Warriors more rim protection than they normally have.