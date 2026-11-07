Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis steps away from the NBA to focus on undisclosed health issue

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis announced he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health due to an undisclosed matter

announced he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health due to an undisclosed matter in a social media post on Friday. Porzingis did not reveal the nature of the issue in a message posted on his X account, and the 31-year-old didn't make it clear as to whether he'll resume playing.

“I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated," Porzingis wrote. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level I expect from myself,” he added. “At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.

Also read Kristaps Porzingis stepping away from basketball amid health issues: 'Not where I want to be'

”The issue appears to date to last season when the Latvian missed significant time after being acquired by Golden State in a trade with Atlanta. The Warriors, however, fully anticipated Porzingis to be ready for this season after signing him to a two-year, $40 million contract in late June.

Porzingis’ status has been uncertain since late September, when the Warriors announced he would be out indefinitely with a health issue and not travel with the team to Hawaii for training camp. On Oct. 14, the team said the Porzingis would spend time with staff and teammates in some capacity while still out indefinitely after he met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini a day earlier.

Advertisement

A week later, the Warriors reversed course by saying Porzingis wasn't going to be with the team for “the immediate future,” with coach Steve Kerr failing to provide further insight ahead of the team’s season opener at the Los Angeles Lakers. In his message, Porzingis said he intends to work with the Warriors to “find a solution that makes sense. ” He closed his message by writing: “I’m thankful to my family and close ones for always being there.

Much appreciation to all of you for the support. Onwards and upwards. ”2026 NBA Cup Odds: Spurs Favored To Win; Wemby Leads MVP RaceBig Bets Report: Koivun's First Title Equals $4 Million Win For Bettor2026 NBA Cup Odds: Spurs Favored To Win; Wemby Leads MVP RaceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.