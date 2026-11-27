The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers enter the NBA Cup group-stage finale with identical 2-1 records. Suffice to say, the loser of this game wi

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers enter the NBA Cup group-stage finale with identical 2-1 records. Suffice to say, the loser of this game will be eliminated, as just four teams from each conference make the quarterfinals.

Below, I go over the scenarios that will allow each team to make the quarterfinals, and then I have a prediction for Friday's game at Moda Center as well as which teams make the quarters. If just two teams are tied with same record, the tiebreaker is head-to-head. The Warriors have beaten the Lakers but lost to the Spurs, so they will be rooting for the Lakers in the other Friday Group C game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Blazers would win the group by beating the Warriors and having the Spurs beat the Lakers. Now comes the more complicated part, which is breaking down which team will win the one wild-card spot from the West. Let's assume the Spurs and Warriors win. The Warriors would finish second in Group C, and they would be going up against the other second-place teams from the West.