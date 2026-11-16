The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans meet on Monday night with both rosters significantly impacted by injuries. The Warriors aim to reverse a two-game skid and address defensive issues, while the Pelicans loOk to end a six-game losing streak. Key players like Stephen Curry remain out for San Francisco, and New Orleans misses several starters, setting the stage for a pivotal Western Conference battle.

Warriors Face Pelicans Amidst Rebuilding Challenges

Significant Roster Absences Define the Matchup

The Golden State Warriors prepare to host the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on Monday night in a crucial Western Conference matchup. This contest serves as the third game of a five-game road trip for San Francisco,who are currently sitting at eighth place in the offensive rankings but have struggled defensively, placing twelfth in that statistical category. The Warriors enter this evening with an eight-prevail five-loss record, looking to halt a two-game losing streak that snapped an impressive eight-game winning streak earlier in the season. Conversely, the Pelicans arrive in San Francisco with a challenging four-win ten-loss record, ranking thirteenth in the West standings. Fresh Orleans is on the wrong end of a six-game losing skid, having suffered a recent defeat to the Denver Nuggets, and this will be the third game of a five-game homestand for them before thEy depart.

Both franchises are dealing with substantial injury reports and roster limitations that will significantly impact the flow and strategy of the game. For the Warriors, star guard Stephen Curry remains out with a right oblique tear,with reports indicating his absence could last nearly one month. He is joined on the out list by Jimmy Butler III, who is recovering from ACL surgery and not expected to return until early 2027 and Moses Moody,who is sidelined due to patellar tendon repair surgery with a hoped-for return in late 2026 or early 2027. Additionally,Kristaps Porzingis is not with the team and has stepped away from basketball indefinitely, while Brandon Williams is out with a left hamstring strain expected to keep him out for at least a week. Gui Santos is listed as questionable due to right ankle inflammation, having played twenty-one minutes in the previous loss against the Spurs.

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The Pelicans face their own set of hurdles with key players unavailable. trey Murphy III is out due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy,having missed the last four games. Dejounte Murray is too out with a left ankle sprain, missing his second consecutive game after last playing against the Grizzlies. bennedict Mathurin is sidelined with left plantar fasciitis, Trendon Watford is out with a right ankle sprain, and Bryce McGowens is dealing with a left elbow infection. While several G League two-way players are listed as questionable, the core starters for New Orleans are expected to lead the charge against a depleted Golden State unit.

Recent History and Momentum Shifts

The last time these two teams faced each other on November ninth at Chase Center, the Warriors dominated with a fifty-one-point victory, winning one hundred thirty-eight to eighty-seven. That game marked their largest prevail in that building since they debuted there in twenty nineteen, and it included strong performances from Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski, who each scored twenty-five points. Though, momentum has shifted dramatically since that blowout. The Warriors' subsequent game was a harsh lesson in vulnerability, as they were defeated by the San Antonio Spurs one hundred twenty-three to eighty-five. In that contest, they fell behind by as many as forty-three points,with the Spurs extending their league-leading active winning streak to eleven games. Stephon Castle led San Antonio with thirty-two points,while LJ Cryer paced the Warriors with a career-high twenty points on six three-pointers.

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The Pelicans have also seen thier fortunes reverse recently. Before their current six-game skid, New Orleans had won four straight games following an initial four-loss start to the season. Their most recent defeat to Denver highlighted ongoing struggles, particularly on the defensive end where they rank thirtieth in the league. The contrast between the two teams' current trajectories is stark, with San Francisco trying to stabilize a young core while New Orleans attempts to find consistency amidst a turbulent season. the outcome of this game could have significant implications for playoff positioning and the play-in tournament structure, where teams ranked seventh through tenth compete for the final two playoff seeds in each conference.

Key Players and Statistical Outlook

Without their primary offensive leaders, the burden of scoring will fall on the remaining veterans and emerging talent on both rosters. for the Warriors, fresh players like Gui Santos and LJ Cryer must step up in larger roles. Santos, who averaged five-point-six points and three-point-nine rebounds in ten games this season, will be tested if cleared to play. The Warriors also rely on bench contributions, with players like Charles Bassey and De Anthony Melton providing depth. On the other side, Derik Queen led the Pelicans with sixteen points in the previous matchup against San Francisco, and Jordan Poole is expected to be a focal point of the offense given his recent minutes off the bench. The Pelicans' ability to generate offense, ranking only twentieth in the league, will be critical against a Warriors defense that,while not elite, is desperate to snap its own losing streak and regain confidence.

The game will air on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-BA and PCK-GS starting at eight PM ET. As the NBA season progresses, these mid-season matchups often serve as turning points for crew identities. the Warriors, currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference context of thier specific group yet sitting ninth overall in the broader standings, need to prove they can compete without their biggest stars. Similarly, the Pelicans must overcome their defensive liabilities to remain relevant in the highly competitive Western Conference playoff race. The interaction between San Francisco's youthful energy and New Orleans' veteran presence will likely dictate the tempo of the game, with both teams seeking to capitalize on opponent weaknesses while addressing their own defensive shortcomings.